Are You a Local Non-Profit? We Want Your Wish List for 2018
It’s that time of year again…we are working on our Non-Profit wish list for ouir January 2018 edition. It’s a big project including more than 20 non-profit wish lists and we are doing our best to give everyone the time to put something together. Below is an example of what we need from you, as well as the information to submit. Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to reach more than 80,000 homes filled with people that can assist with your wish list for 2018.
One to two sentences describing your organization’s request for in-kind donations:
Our wish is …
We wish for …
Next Event or Fundraiser:
Please submit by Wednesday, December 6 to appear in the January 2018 Non-Profit Wish List. We also request a high-resolution logo for your organization. There is a good chance we may have your logo already from a previous feature, so feel free to ask when you submit your wish. Late submissions or submissions without logos will not be accepted.
THIS IS A SAMPLE LISTING from last year:
Our wish is to provide breakfast for our homeless clients. We need dry cereals (Cheerios, Raisin Bran, etc.), instant oatmeal, coffee, tea and hot chocolate. We also need dinnerware for serving: plastic plates, bowls, foam cups, knives, forks and spoons.
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
323-939-0758
Our wish is to raise $100,000 at Valencia Great Strides, our largest fundraiser, on April 30. We are looking for new teams and additional corporate support from within the SCV to help us achieve this milestone! cff.org
E-mail your with list to: editorial@santaclaritamagazine.com.
