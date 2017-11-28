Christmas is Coming and Santa Needs your Help!
Junior Chamber International (JCI) Santa Clarita kicked off their holiday project, Santa’s Helpers, at the beginning of November with festively wrapped boxes going up around town at locations like your neighborhood Starbucks!
Santa’s Helpers is a holiday toy drive and party serving underprivileged children up to 18 years old in the Santa Clarita Valley. The Jaycees, as JCI Santa Clarita members are more affectionately known, collect toys during the months of November and early December in toy donation boxes hosted by local business owners. They then sort and wrap the toys for Santa Claus to deliver them to SCV children at the annual Christmas Party at the Valencia Ice Station.
Established in 1999, the project is the longest running for JCI Santa Clarita. The project has grown over its 19 years – no longer delivering the toys themselves and hosting a Christmas party instead. They also partner with local nonprofit organizations like Single Mothers Outreach, the Child and Family Center, and the Domestic Violence Center of Santa Clarita Valley to find families and children in need so the toys collected by the community stay in the SCV.
“This project is extremely heartwarming and it really couldn’t be done without the support we receive from community members and businesses like our many volunteers or our Santa (highest) level sponsor, the Paseo Club,” says Nicole Vartanian, Chair of the Santa’s Helpers project for 2017.
The Jaycees have partnered with many local businesses to host over 30 toy donation boxes around the Santa Clarita Valley!
To learn more visit their website at www.SantasHelpersSCV.com or contact Nicole Vartanian, project chair, at 661-600-6333 or volunteer4santa@gmail.com.
Drop Off Locations Include
• Local Starbucks
• Wax with Meridith, 28271 Newhall Ranch Road, Suite 5, Valencia (Salon Studios III)
• Wesco Aircraft, 24911 Avenue Stanford, Valencia
• The Magazine of Santa Clarita,
28318 Constellation Rd., Valencia
• Poole & Shaffery, 25350 Magic Mountain Pkwy.,
2nd Floor, Valencia
• Hyatt Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia
• Wintrust Mortgage,
24510 Town Center Drive #200, Valencia
• Skyline Home Loans, 27770 N. Entertainment Dr. Suite 100 Valencia
• Innovative Digital Solutions,
25000 Ave Stanford, Valencia
• Donaldson Co. 26235 Technology Drive, Valencia
Interested in participating in Santa’s Helpers fundraisers or volunteer days?
Some upcoming events at the Paseo Club include:
12/02/17 at 2 p.m. – SCV Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser
12/08/17 at TBA – Gift Sorting Volunteer Day
12/09/17 at TBA – Gift Wrapping Volunteer Day
