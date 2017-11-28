Come Celebrate the 24th Annual Winter Magic Festival and Lighted Boat Parade

by | Nov 28, 2017 | Community

The Friends of Castaic Lake and the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation are sponsoring the Twenty-fourth Annual Winter Magic Festival, featuring a Lighted Boat Parade.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. with children’s games, snow to play in, food and snacks. Music will follow and the arrival of Santa Claus before the outstanding display of Holiday lights on boats that will parade around the lower lagoon.
Boat entries are free this year and sign up information is available at www.castaiclake.com or call 661-257-4050. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. and cash awards will be given to winning boats.
Great prizes will be awarded at a free raffle throughout the evening. Raffle tickets will be given to anyone that brings an unwrapped toy or canned food products valuing $10.
Vehicle entrance fee is $11 before 4 p.m. and free after 4 pm. Walk-in entrance is free.
For additional information please call 661-257-4050. 

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US