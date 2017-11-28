Come Celebrate the 24th Annual Winter Magic Festival and Lighted Boat Parade
The Friends of Castaic Lake and the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation are sponsoring the Twenty-fourth Annual Winter Magic Festival, featuring a Lighted Boat Parade.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. with children’s games, snow to play in, food and snacks. Music will follow and the arrival of Santa Claus before the outstanding display of Holiday lights on boats that will parade around the lower lagoon.
Boat entries are free this year and sign up information is available at www.castaiclake.com or call 661-257-4050. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. and cash awards will be given to winning boats.
Great prizes will be awarded at a free raffle throughout the evening. Raffle tickets will be given to anyone that brings an unwrapped toy or canned food products valuing $10.
Vehicle entrance fee is $11 before 4 p.m. and free after 4 pm. Walk-in entrance is free.
For additional information please call 661-257-4050.
