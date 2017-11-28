Congratulations to Our 2017 – élite Ultimate Ladies in Business!

We are excited to feature our 2017 élite Magazine Ultimate Ladies in Business on our cover this month.

It’s an important time for women in leadership, and there is no better moment to congratulate and honor the women who make this community great through their work and caring every day. The élite Magazine Ultimate Awards are decided by public vote, and this year, we saw our largest response yet – with more than 68,000 votes!

Whether they serve a local non-profit, lead a growing local business or simply inspire others with their can-do attitude, these women make up another exciting class of Ladies in Business Winners! Thank you for serving this community with your intelligence, leadership and passion. We can’t wait to see what you do next!

Ultimate Female Non-Profit Leader

Kim Goldman of Youth Project

Ultimate Female Performing Arts

Ingrid Boydston of Canyon Theatre Guild

Ultimate Female Educator

Miriam Golbert of

College of the Canyons

Ultimate Female HR Director

Wendy Regal of

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Ultimate Female Restaurant Owner

Della Equipilag of

Bonefish Grill

Ultimate Female Retail Owner

Denise Myers of Ma Maison

Ultimate Female Medical Doctor

Dr. Ladan K. Samadi, MD

Ultimate Female Realtor

Dippy Chinna of

Dilbeck Real Estate

Ultimate Female Medium Business Executive (26-50 employees)

Mitzi Like of LBW Insurance

Ultimate Female Large Business

Executive (51+ employees)

Sue Nevius of La Quinta Inn & Suites

Ultimate Female Dentist

Dr. Jin Kim of NOA Dental

Ultimate Female Veterinarian

Dr. Tracy McFarland of The Cat Doctor

Ultimate Female Lawyer

Claudia Zaman McDowell of

Poole & Shaffery LLP

Ultimate Female Community Spirit

Ann-Marie Bjorkman of

Homesmart & California Leasing

Ultimate Female Community Leader

Gloria Fortine

Ultimate Female CPA

Lori Goodwin of

Stern, Kory, Sreden & Morgan

Ultimate Female Financial Professional

Melanie Meyer of Thrivent Financial

Ultimate Female Marketing/PR Professional

Jill Mellady of Mellady Direct Marketing

Ultimate Female Rising Star

Maggie-Mae Laufman of

Applied Resource Insurance Solutions

Ultimate Female Performing Artist

Alesia Humphries of Dole | Humphries

Ultimate Female Fitness Professional

Sawyer Gordon of Results Fitness

Ultimate Female Small Business

Executive (1-25 employees)

Jackie Ganuza of Lavish Salon

Ultimate Female Physical Therapist

Suzanne Hawson

Ultimate Female Photographer

Renee Bowen

Ultimate Female Young Entrepreneur

Abi Levine