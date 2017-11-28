Congratulations to Our 2017 – élite Ultimate Ladies in Business!

by | Nov 28, 2017 | Community

We are excited to feature our 2017 élite Magazine Ultimate Ladies in Business on our cover this month.
It’s an important time for women in leadership, and there is no better moment to congratulate and honor the women who make this community great through their work and caring every day. The élite Magazine Ultimate Awards are decided by public vote, and this year, we saw our largest response yet – with more than 68,000 votes!
Whether they serve a local non-profit, lead a growing local business or simply inspire others with their can-do attitude, these women make up another exciting class of Ladies in Business Winners! Thank you for serving this community with your intelligence, leadership and passion. We can’t wait to see what you do next!

Ultimate Female Non-Profit Leader
Kim Goldman of Youth Project

Ultimate Female Performing Arts
Ingrid Boydston of Canyon Theatre Guild

Ultimate Female Educator
Miriam Golbert of
College of the Canyons

Ultimate Female HR Director
Wendy Regal of
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Ultimate Female Restaurant Owner
Della Equipilag of
Bonefish Grill

Ultimate Female Retail Owner
Denise Myers of Ma Maison

Ultimate Female Medical Doctor
Dr. Ladan K. Samadi, MD

Ultimate Female Realtor
Dippy Chinna of
Dilbeck Real Estate

Ultimate Female Medium Business Executive (26-50 employees)
Mitzi Like of LBW Insurance

Ultimate Female Large Business
Executive (51+ employees)
Sue Nevius of La Quinta Inn & Suites

Ultimate Female Dentist
Dr. Jin Kim of NOA Dental

Ultimate Female Veterinarian
Dr. Tracy McFarland of The Cat Doctor

Ultimate Female Lawyer
Claudia Zaman McDowell of
Poole & Shaffery LLP

Ultimate Female Community Spirit
Ann-Marie Bjorkman of
Homesmart & California Leasing

Ultimate Female Community Leader
Gloria Fortine

Ultimate Female CPA
Lori Goodwin of
Stern, Kory, Sreden & Morgan

Ultimate Female Financial Professional
Melanie Meyer of Thrivent Financial

Ultimate Female Marketing/PR Professional
Jill Mellady of Mellady Direct Marketing

Ultimate Female Rising Star
Maggie-Mae Laufman of
Applied Resource Insurance Solutions

Ultimate Female Performing Artist
Alesia Humphries of Dole | Humphries

Ultimate Female Fitness Professional
Sawyer Gordon of Results Fitness

Ultimate Female Small Business
Executive (1-25 employees)
Jackie Ganuza of Lavish Salon

Ultimate Female Physical Therapist
Suzanne Hawson

Ultimate Female Photographer
Renee Bowen

Ultimate Female Young Entrepreneur
Abi Levine

 

