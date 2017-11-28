Congratulations to Our 2017 – élite Ultimate Ladies in Business!
We are excited to feature our 2017 élite Magazine Ultimate Ladies in Business on our cover this month.
It’s an important time for women in leadership, and there is no better moment to congratulate and honor the women who make this community great through their work and caring every day. The élite Magazine Ultimate Awards are decided by public vote, and this year, we saw our largest response yet – with more than 68,000 votes!
Whether they serve a local non-profit, lead a growing local business or simply inspire others with their can-do attitude, these women make up another exciting class of Ladies in Business Winners! Thank you for serving this community with your intelligence, leadership and passion. We can’t wait to see what you do next!
Ultimate Female Non-Profit Leader
Kim Goldman of Youth Project
Ultimate Female Performing Arts
Ingrid Boydston of Canyon Theatre Guild
Ultimate Female Educator
Miriam Golbert of
College of the Canyons
Ultimate Female HR Director
Wendy Regal of
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Ultimate Female Restaurant Owner
Della Equipilag of
Bonefish Grill
Ultimate Female Retail Owner
Denise Myers of Ma Maison
Ultimate Female Medical Doctor
Dr. Ladan K. Samadi, MD
Ultimate Female Realtor
Dippy Chinna of
Dilbeck Real Estate
Ultimate Female Medium Business Executive (26-50 employees)
Mitzi Like of LBW Insurance
Ultimate Female Large Business
Executive (51+ employees)
Sue Nevius of La Quinta Inn & Suites
Ultimate Female Dentist
Dr. Jin Kim of NOA Dental
Ultimate Female Veterinarian
Dr. Tracy McFarland of The Cat Doctor
Ultimate Female Lawyer
Claudia Zaman McDowell of
Poole & Shaffery LLP
Ultimate Female Community Spirit
Ann-Marie Bjorkman of
Homesmart & California Leasing
Ultimate Female Community Leader
Gloria Fortine
Ultimate Female CPA
Lori Goodwin of
Stern, Kory, Sreden & Morgan
Ultimate Female Financial Professional
Melanie Meyer of Thrivent Financial
Ultimate Female Marketing/PR Professional
Jill Mellady of Mellady Direct Marketing
Ultimate Female Rising Star
Maggie-Mae Laufman of
Applied Resource Insurance Solutions
Ultimate Female Performing Artist
Alesia Humphries of Dole | Humphries
Ultimate Female Fitness Professional
Sawyer Gordon of Results Fitness
Ultimate Female Small Business
Executive (1-25 employees)
Jackie Ganuza of Lavish Salon
Ultimate Female Physical Therapist
Suzanne Hawson
Ultimate Female Photographer
Renee Bowen
Ultimate Female Young Entrepreneur
Abi Levine
