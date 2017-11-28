Give Back with HandsOn Santa Clarita’s Holiday Run through Six Flags Magic Mountain
‘Tis the season of giving! Join local nonprofit HandsOn Santa Clarita on Saturday, December 16 for their 5th Annual Holiday Fun Run through Six Flags Magic Mountain, sponsored by Heritage Sierra Medical Group. Each participant will receive a medal, goody bag, shirt, and a CHURRO!
Register for the 5K or 10K to run through the best theme park in California! Enjoy the Holiday Park decorations as the course takes you under thrilling roller coasters, through thousands of colorful lights, across to Hurricane Harbor, and even sections that are not open to the public. All participants will also get to experience the pre/post-race Winter Wonderland, which includes vendors, a costume contest, free Starbucks coffee, hot chocolate, entertainment, and surprise appearances by Santa and your favorite Six Flags characters!
Are you part of a gym, businesses, or large group of 20 or more? Contact HandsOn Santa Clarita and find out how you can get a team discount code! All groups have the opportunity to participate in team contests for prizes and most importantly for bragging rights! Winners announced at the race and will be recognized with a trophy and banner. 2016’s winner, The Paseo Club, is looking to defend their title for best participation.
Calling all performers and volunteers! If your high school, club, studio, etc. would like to cheer or perform for the runners or volunteer during the race, please visit the website at www.handsonscv.org or call 661-257-1997 for more information and to learn how your group can become involved.
HandsOn Santa Clarita is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit volunteer center and the proceeds from this fundraiser assist in sustaining their programs. This fundraiser allows HandsOn Santa Clarita to continue to provide support and resources to build non-profit capacity and connect local non-profit organizations with individuals, groups, and businesses to meet the needs of the community.
For more information and to register, please visit www.handsonscv.org.
