Local Nurse Travels to the Philippines and Joins Operation Smile
Bryant Baldorado, RN, is traveling with Operation Smile to provide free, safe surgery to children living with cleft conditions in Iloilo City, Philippines. This mission will be his 14th with the organization, and his second this year.
During the medical mission, Baldorado served as a pre- and post-operative nurse. Nurses embody the compassionate and caring spirit of Operation Smile’s medical volunteer community. Their knowledge of pediatric principles and their diverse abilities ensure that every patient receives the exceptional care they deserve, every step of the way.
From today until the end of the year, Operation Smile will celebrate its 35th anniversary by simultaneously hosting 50 global medical, training and education programs with the goal of impacting 5,000 patients. This effort is part of the organization’s global UNTIL WE HEAL campaign, a commitment to eradicate the backlog of people living with untreated cleft conditions by increasing global access to safe surgery.
Operation Smile’s volunteers have dedicated themselves to one goal: taking care of children around the world and providing them with the highest quality surgical care. This global network of thousands of credentialed medical volunteers generously donate their time, knowledge and unique skills to change children’s lives.
For the past 35 years, volunteers like Baldorado have helped make Operation Smile a global leader in performing safe cleft-repair surgery in resource-poor environments.
Operation Smile is an international medical charity that has provided hundreds of thousands of free surgeries for children and young adults in developing countries who are born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial deformities. It is one of the oldest and largest volunteer-based organizations dedicated to improving the health and lives of children worldwide through access to surgical care. Since 1982, Operation Smile has developed expertise in mobilizing volunteer medical teams to conduct surgical missions in resource-poor environments while adhering to the highest standards of care and safety. Operation Smile helps to fill the gap in providing access to safe, well-timed surgeries by partnering with hospitals, governments and ministries of health, training local medical personnel, and donating much-needed supplies and equipment to surgical sites around the world. Founded and based in Virginia, U.S., Operation Smile has extended its global reach to more than 60 countries through its network of credentialed surgeons, pediatricians, doctors, nurses, and student volunteers.
