SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner Will Celebrate ‘Spies Like Us – A Mission to Remember’
Enthusiasts of the SCV Senior Center who plan to take part in the 2018 Celebrity Waiter event will have the chance to turn to their top-secret movie collection and become their favorite spy or secret agent for this year’s dinner theme. Your mission is to Save the Date for Saturday, March 3, 2018 and join us at the Sand Canyon Country Club.
This year’s event is formally titled SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter dinner, presented by Cobalt Realty Group, in honor of this year’s presenting sponsor. Tony Watson and Kelly Smudde will serve as event co-chairs along with master of ceremonies Brian Koegle.
Sponsors get to unleash their creative side and have some fun decorating their table and encouraging their guests to dress the part as well. Some table sponsors already are working on their covert decorating ideas, perhaps we will see characters from James Bond, Pink Panther, Nancy Drew, North by Northwest, Austin Powers, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, etc. The volunteer waiters are honing their competitive spirit with one another by doing some pre-event fundraising, which will count, along with “tips” received from guests, toward the Stanley (Favorite Waiter) award. In addition to the waiters’ antics at each table, dancing, an auction and music will round out the evening of fun.
Premium tables are available now. Table sponsorships are available at levels ranging from the $10,000 presenting sponsorship to $5,000, $3,500, $2,500 and $1,500, if reserved with payment or a deposit by Jan. 1. Table sponsorships come with such perks as preferred table location, wine and other benefits, depending on sponsorship level. Individual seats can be reserved for $150 each, which includes $50 in scrip, which can be used to “tip” the waiter.
The event has an ambitious fundraising goal of $125,000 net. Proceeds from this annual event support such programs as the Senior Center’s home delivered meals for homebound seniors, respite day care, the Handyworker Program and supportive services.
Further information and table sponsorship reservations can be obtained by calling Jennifer at 661-259-9444, extension 144.
