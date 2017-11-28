The 5th Annual Local Author Celebration
A Note from the Publishers – December 2017
How the years fly by! We can’t believe it’s been 28 years since we first shared our publications with the Santa Clarita Valley. Growing The Magazine of Santa Clarita as the community grows around us has been the most wonderful journey, and we thank our readers,...read more
Congratulations to Our 2017 – élite Ultimate Ladies in Business!
We are excited to feature our 2017 élite Magazine Ultimate Ladies in Business on our cover this month. It’s an important time for women in leadership, and there is no better moment to congratulate and honor the women who make this community great through their work...read more
Give Back with HandsOn Santa Clarita’s Holiday Run through Six Flags Magic Mountain
‘Tis the season of giving! Join local nonprofit HandsOn Santa Clarita on Saturday, December 16 for their 5th Annual Holiday Fun Run through Six Flags Magic Mountain, sponsored by Heritage Sierra Medical Group. Each participant will receive a medal, goody bag,...read more
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
