30 Reasons to LOVE your City!
1) 34 beautiful and well-maintained parks including the 130 acre Central Park
2) Nearly 9,000 acres of preserved open space
3) 85 miles of off-street trails
4) Three libraries (with one more on the way in Saugus!)
5) Three Metrolink Stations
6) The Aquatic Center at the Sports Complex
7) The Skate park at the Sports Complex
8) Old Town Newhall (the Arts and Entertainment District)
9) The cross-valley connector road
10) Our Sheriff and Fire departments (L.A. County)
11) The Community Gardens at Central Park (80 gardens)
12) Beautiful landscaped medians City-wide
13) A locally-elected City Council that is accessible to the community
14) A healthy 20% reserve fund
15) A triple A credit rating from Standard and Poors
16) A balanced and on-time budget every year
17) Ranked as a top business friendly City in L.A. County
18) Well-maintained City streets
19) The annual Cowboy Festival
20) The popular Marathon, half Marathon and Kid K every November
21) Earth Arbor Day celebration in the park
22) Keeping 100% of locally-generated tax dollars in our community
23) Hundreds of free and lowcost recreation and sports programs
24) Recycling and green waste collection that reduces the amount of trash sent to landfills
25) Success in preventing a new trash dump and a new aggregate mining project
26) An urban forestry program that cares for thousands of trees
27) A “Permit Center” at City Hall to help streamline the process
28) Graffiti is removed in just a few hours (call 25-CLEAN to report)
29) School-based anti-drug education and programming that works
30) The free Summer Concerts in the Park series at Central Park
