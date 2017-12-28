A Note from the Publishers – January 2018
It’s been an exciting year, and we can’t wait to see what 2018 will bring us! We hope you’ve had a wonderful holiday season, and that this New Year brings only good health and happiness.
On our cover this month, we feature our very own Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce representatives, Troy Hooper and John Musella. We send our sincere congratulations to Troy who will be taking over the position of Chairman in 2018 and job well done to John Musella for his leadership over the past several years. Troy will be introducing new and exciting programs to the Chamber, read the story on the opposite page.
We are pleased to once again feature the Non-Profit Wish List which compiles our local organizations’ most needed items, as each charity looks ahead to 2018. Year after year, our non-profits continue their good work, bettering the lives of our residents and lifting the spirits of families throughout our valley. But they need our help and support. And this year, 37 non-profits participated! So, as we make our resolutions, let’s not forget the importance of giving back to a community that gives so much to us. After all, a willingness to give back is what defines the spirit of this community. Take a look at pages 10 through 14 to see how you can help.
In addition to events, this issue offers two excellent guides to help you kick off get your new year the right way. Our Physical Fitness Guide features a listing of all the best and most diverse gyms, fitness centers and trainers this valley has to offer. You will surely find the right place to help you stick to your resolutions in this reliable guide. We also have the Business Guide in this issue. As people consider their fiscal, legal and professional needs at the start of the year, we hope to provide readers with a one-stop shop to help you get business done in the most efficient way possible – and with the best possible team.
Looking ahead, the next couple of months promise a few exciting events and wonderful ways to show your support. In January, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce holds its 94th Annual Recognition and Installation Dinner. There have been a number of excellent local businesses nominated for the Chamber’s Business of the Year Awards, and the winners will be announced during the event on January 26 at the TPC, Valencia. We congratulate the nominees on their success!
March offers our longtime favorite event, hosted by the SCV Senior Center, the Celebrity Waiter Dinner always promises a lively evening of costumes, elaborate décor, laughter and dancing. We can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with for this year’s theme: Spies Like Us. With a new venue in 2018 don’t forget to purchase a table and join in the fun. See story on page 6.
The results are in for our élite Magazine’s Ultimate Business Professionals and Ultimate Bridal Professionals contests. Get your copy of the February/March issue of élite Magazine to see who won. We are happy to announce the inaugural élite Medical Ultimate awards competition, voting is open until January 18, so cast your votes now for your favorite medical related businesses, winners will be announced in the April/May issue!
We dedicate this issue of The Magazine of Santa Clarita, to William Sutcliffe, our brother-in-law of 50 years. William was the devoted husband of Linda’s sister Elaine, father to Katie and grandfather to Charlie. He will be dearly missed, and we send our love and prayers to Elaine in her time of mourning.
Have a wonderful New Year, Santa Clarita!
Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi
