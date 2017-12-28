A Wish List for our Local Non-Profit Organizations How can you help in 2018?

Santa Clarita is my City, it is the place I have called home since I was six years old and it is where I am now raising my family. In the 31 years I have lived here I have spent the past 10 years of my life working for a company that promotes positivity, community and helping those around us. It is with great pleasure that we offer you a way to give back to your community—the place you call home. Below you will find our annual Non-Profit Wish List. It is a compilation of requests, wishes and needs from local organizations that help assist the people in our community. From a gas card, to office paper; volunteers to stamps, there are endless ways to give. We hope you find something below that resonates with you and causes you to make a difference in someone’s life.

American Cancer Society

661-298-0886

Volunteer drivers for Road to Recovery; sponsors, teams, survivors, volunteers, ice and bottled water for Relay For Life; high school athletic coaches for Coaches vs Cancer; Breast Cancer survivors for Reach to Recovery; hats/scarves/socks/pillows for chemo patients.

www.cancer.org or www.scvrelay.org

American Diabetes Association

323-966-2890

Our wish is to raise $1,000,000 in support of everyone in this community impacted by diabetes at the Oct. 14, 2018 Tour de Cure Los Angeles. Whether you ride, run or walk, we are looking for teams and corporate support from the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond to help achieve our ambitious goal.

www.diabetes.org/losangelestourdecure

American Heart Association/American Stroke Association

213-291-7000

Our wish is for the community to volunteer, join and support the Santa Clarita Heart Walk in the fall to raise awareness and funds to fight heart disease and stroke. We also wish for local companies to learn about our Workplace Health Solutions to create a culture of health and wellness in the workplace. To learn more, visit www.heart.org/losangeles.

heart.org

The ARTree Community

Arts Center – 661-673-7500

We are an organization that is beginning to really grow, but we need basic items like the following: Left-handed scissors adult and child, canvases, any size, watercolor in tube, iPad, masking tape, watercolor brushes, large size brushes, and Photoshop one-year subscription. We also need an IT professional volunteer.

theartree.org

Assistance League Santa Clarita

661-644-4957

Our wish from Assistance League® Santa Clarita is for a computer and printer for our office. A computer and printer would help us to work more efficiently with our many programs that serve to enhance the lives of children and families in the Santa Clarita Valley.

assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org

Blue Star Ranch

661-312-6184

Our wish is for Volunteers adept at: online fundraising, social media and grant writing. In addition, we seek corporate support and donor base building. We strive to lower the suicide and divorce rate among Veteran families in need. Our services are provided free.

BlueStarRanch.org

Boys & Girls Club of SCV

661-254-2582

Our wish is for in-kind donations, including: art supplies, air hockey tables, sports equipment, stop-motion animation supplies, computer lab upgrades, volunteers for our homework and sports programs, and a new or used van to shuttle kids. www.scvbgc.org

Bridge to Home SCV

661-254-4663

Our wish is for in-kind donations, including a bike rack for the shelter, shelving for our storage unit, and “milk money” donations so we can provide milk at breakfast for our clients. The shelter uses up to 3 gallons of milk per day.

www.btohome.com

Canyon Theatre Guild

661-799-2702

Our wish is for a new phone system, a new copy machine, and LED lighting instruments

www.canyontheatre.org

Castaic Elementary PTA

661-575-7514

Our wish is to collect items that we can raffle off during our Bunco Fundraiser in April. We are looking for gift cards, goods, and services from businesses all over SCV. Castaic Elementary PTA raises a lot of money selling raffle tickets during our annual fundraiser. We are raising funds to provide our students with art, music, physical education, and field trips. We cannot pay for these things using our minimal school funds. Our goal is to raise $10,000 during this fundraiser so we can give these students the classes they need and love! We are also looking for sponsors for this event.

www.castaicelementarypta.org/

Child & Family Center

661-259-9439

Our wish is for diapers in various sizes, infant formula, baby wipes and hygiene supplies for all ages such as shampoo, soap, deodorant etc. for our families in need.

childfamilycenter.org

Circle of Hope, Inc.

661-254-5218

Still wishing for that cure. Until that happens, we strive to make a difference today for a brighter future tomorrow for SCV cancer patients and their families. So, we wish for: gift cards for gas or groceries for our clients; IT help in setting up our new office; yoga mats and accessories for our new cancer wellness center; bottled water for our new cancer wellness center!

Please join us for at Bowling for Hope on Sunday, March 18th at Valencia Lanes!

www.circleofhopeinc.org

CoC Foundation – 661-362-3433

Our wish is to give local high school students the opportunity to attend their first year of college at College of the Canyons completely free. First-Year Promise waives enrollment and student fees for qualified students, and also provides parking permits, bus passes, and textbook vouchers to help students purchase books.

www.cocfoundation.com

The Gentle Barn

661-252-2440

We wish for various animal supplies such as blankets/comforters, dog toys, bird toys, horse cookies, horse brushes, horse fly masks, horse halters, cotton lead ropes, paper towels, washcloths, and cases of bottled water.

We are open to the public every Sunday from 10am – 2pm. Come meet our baby cow Ferdinand!

gentlebarn.org

Gibbons Conservation Center

661-296-2737

Our wish is for a shed for our well-used yard tools, along with rakes, hoes, pruners, handsaws and clippers, as well as experienced volunteers with chain saws to help us trim trees that might fall on gibbon enclosures. We need volunteers with big hearts who want to greet visitors at the gate, help the staff prepare food for the gibbons and are able to spend time helping us keep the Gibbon Center safe for the gibbons and our visitors. We are also looking for a few courageous volunteers, who love to talk to people, who can help us with event planning and fundraising. Our next fundraiser will be “Breakfast with the Gibbons” in May 2018. Check our website for details as they become available.

gibboncenter.org

HandsOn Santa Clarita

661-257-1997

Our wish is to reach our goal of registering over 300 new high school volunteers in 2018 and have them complete a minimum of 30 hours each! Anyone who wants to volunteer in the Santa Clarita Valley, including high school students, can sign up at on the website and help give back to their community. handsonscv.org

Help The Children – 661-702-8852

Our wish is that our fundraiser campaigns will generate $100,000 to meet the growing needs of our 12,000 families that we distribute food, clothing, personal care items and job information in 2018. Our first such Fundraiser will be held at the Lazy Dog Café on January 17, 2018.

helpthechildren.org

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Foundation – 661-200-1200

As our year draws to a close and we reflect on the generosity of our community, our wish is to continue to provide lifesaving emergency services and world-class healthcare. To help with this commitment, we are currently building our New Patient Tower, which will provide expanded Emergency Services, a new Women’s Unit, and additional private patient rooms. We wish for our community to help us in our unwavering pledge to improve the health of our community through compassion and excellence.

henrymayogiving.com

Jack’s Angels Foundation

661-977-3125

Our wish is: Jack’s Angels is seeking grant writing, and fundraising, volunteer support; in-kind, a business printer, iphone6, donated venue space for events. And as for our fantasy wish: to own our rented property or comparable site; we would like to accommodate any DIPG family finding themselves without a place to live, a place to have events and fun outings for families.

Save the date for: April 1 “Relay for Jack” children’s races and festival, venue not confirmed, benefits advocacy and outreach programs as well as May 19 for “Hearts for Jack” gala and fashion show, venue not confirmed –benefits DIPG Research Fund at CHLA.

jacksangels.org

JCI Santa Clarita – 661-600-6333

Our wish is to create partnerships with local organizations and businesses to help create development opportunities for our members. We are also looking for donations for a new grant program that would fund new and exciting projects and events organized by our members.

jcisantaclarita.org

Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer

661-250-4100

We are asking for you to make a donation to help us reach our goal of $24,000 to fund the Relapse Support Program for 2018. Through this program, we will offer support such as gas cards, grocery cards and other specific financial assistance, in order to assist our MHF Families as they confront this next chapter in their journey.

Gillian@mhf.org

Million Little – 661-240-9163

Our wish is to raise $28,000 to implement 2 new yearlong Creative Mindfulness programs for both outside and inside the juvenile detention camp supporting critically at-risk teens. We are also looking for in-kind donations, including: art supplies, new or used small digital cameras or ipads to document our programs.

MillionLittle.com

Italian Catholic Club of SCV – 661-645-7877

Our wish is to help Our Lady of Perpetual Help build a new church. Our second wish is to bring the Italian community and friends of Italians together and learn all about Italian culture and all that it has to offer. By getting together in planned activities we are able to build funds to donate to OLPH and at the same time build lasting friendships. For further info please call Anna Riggs at 661-645-7877. iccscv.org

Prayer Angels for the Military

661-799-8865

Our wish is for laminating services for the prayer cards, a pop-up canopy, a new or used van, SUV or truck, support from SCV businesses & community for needed monetary donations, gift cards, items for troop care packages & helping at monthly events.

prayerangelsforthemilitary.com

Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers, Inc. – 661-402-2319

The SDFHC Case Management Team: Case Management department would like scrubs and a scanner preferably a multi-page desktop scanner.

The SDFHC Dental Team: Our wish is for a local dentist to provide pro bono dental work (fillings, extractions, root canals, crowns) once a month to our uninsured dental patients.

sdfhc.org

Santa Clarita Artists Association – 661 252-7639

Our wish is to provide scholarships to at least 3 promising high school art students in 2018. We are looking for additional corporate support from the SCV community. We will have a Spring Art Festival on Sunday, April 29 at Le Chene French Cuisine in Agua Dulce to help raise funds. Other fundraising efforts are through continuing art sales at the SCAA Art Gallery at 22508 6th Street in Newhall.

santaclaritaartists.org

Santa Clarita Philharmonic

215-947-4547

Our wish is for the community to come to our spring concert on June 3, 2018 at 3pm at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at the College of the Canyons. You will be rewarded with a wonderful musical experience.

melfont@ca.rr.com

SCV Education Foundation

661-678-0429

Our wish is….to find more volunteers for our Read With Me program and for local businesses to donate swag bag items for our annual Teacher Tribute event. Volunteers are needed to spend at least one hour each week in the classroom helping students with their literacy skills. Swag bag items are needed for our “Teacher Tribute” event scheduled in March.

scveducationfoundation.org

SCV Food Pantry

661-255-9078

Our wish is to alleviate hunger throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. To support this mission, we wish for 15-ounce containers of peanut butter, canned meats, canned fruit, macaroni and cheese, deodorant, toothbrushes and diapers.

scvfoodpantry.org

SCV Senior Center

661-259-9444

Our wish is to promote quality of life for seniors through the various programs and services that we offer. We wish for card tables, a ping pong table and food for our pantry.

scv-seniorcenter.org

Single Mothers Outreach

661-288-0117

Our wish is to continue serving single moms in the community with donations such as non-perishable foods, diapers (sizes four, five and six), toiletries and gift cards. In addition, we are always in need of volunteers at our re-sale boutique, Closet on Main!

singlemothersoutreach.org

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley

661-803-6506

Our wish is for in-kind donations for our Dream It Be It Conferences (to be held in February 2018), including: backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, scissors, food items for breakfast and lunch. In addition we wish for the residents of Santa Clarita Valley to volunteer and attend our upcoming events.

www.sigscv.org

Soroptimist International of Valencia – 661-993-7747

Our wish is to have our most successful Gentleman for a Cause event on Sunday, February 25th, all in support of our mission to help the women and girls of our community. We are looking for table sponsors at the event, starting at $1500. We need guests and VIP’s to attend our event, tickets are $100. We always accept monetary donations to support our programs that lead to social and economic empowerment for women and girls of Santa Clarita. www.Sivalencia.org

The Youth Project

661-257-YOUTH

Our wish for the Youth Project is to ensure that all of the students we work with walk away happier, healthier, and more equipped to face their life challenges. In order to accomplish our task, we rely on the kindness of our community by providing donations so we can continue to provide our services for free. We are always in need of office supplies, Pizza, candy, gift cards and of course straight monetary donations are always welcome. Thank you in advance for your support.

Helpnothassle.org

Triumph Foundation

661-803-3006

Our annual “Let ‘em Roll” fundraiser will be on July 28, 2018 at the Universal Hilton. This is our main fundraiser to provide support for veterans, children and adults suffering from paralysis. We are in need of silent auction items and aspire to attract new corporate sponsors.

triumph-foundation.org

Wish Education Foundation

661-799-9474

We WiSH to raise $100,000 for our public school libraries; they are safe havens for literacy and technology for the 23,000 students of the Hart District. We are also focusing on the ARTS this year and would be grateful for any support you can give. Thank you! WiSHscv.org