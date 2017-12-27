Child & Family Center is Offering a Variety of FREE Support Groups for Various Ages Beginning in January.
Empowered Parents of Teens is for parents and caregivers of adolescents 12-17. The 10-week class provides education and support to help parents understand teen issues and improve communication. Classes are ongoing and participants may join at any time. They are held every Thursday from 6:00 – 7:30 pm at Child & Family Center. The next full series of classes begins January 11. Childcare is available. Spanish classes are also available on the same date and time.
Break the Cycle is offered for teens ages 13-17. Participants meet with others who have experienced family violence or conflict in the family and other relationships. They learn how to improve their relationships, personal empowerment and values and how to stay safe in relationships at home, school and online. Groups are ten weeks in length, and meet Thursdays from 4:00 – 5:30 pm beginning
January 18 at Child & Family Center. Groups are also offered in Spanish.
Agree to Disagree – Managing Anger is offered for adolescents ages 12-14. Participants learn what anger is and how it is expressed differently by individuals, how to control anger and how to express negative emotions and feelings in more productive ways. Groups are held on Tuesdays from 5:30 – 6:30 for eight weeks beginning January 9, 2018 at Child & Family Center.
H.E.L.P. – Helping Everybody Learn to Parent is a 16-week group for parents and caregivers of children ages birth – 12. Participants learn strategies to promote healthy relationships with their children, how to manage problematic behaviors and how to cope with the stress that comes with parenting. Groups are held Wednesdays from 9:00 am – 10:30 am at Child & Family Center beginning January 31, 2018.
My Family Safety is an education/skills group for children ages 7 to 12. Children learn to put words to feelings about family changes, how to better express their feeling and healthy ways to cope with loss. Groups meet Tuesdays from 4:00 – 5:00 pm for ten weeks beginning January 16, 2018.
For more information or to register for a group, please contact Christine Waldron, 661-259-9439 x3142. Child & Family Center is located at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.
