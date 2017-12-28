Circle of Hope to Open Cancer Wellness Center

Local nonprofit Circle of Hope, Inc., is expanding its services in the Santa Clarita Valley. President Taylor Kellstrom made the announcement at the recent “51” Gala after being named Number 1 of the Signal’s most influential people. Kellstrom described a facility that will provide ancillary support services to all those affected by cancer. The center will promote wellness through workshops, classes and one-on-one therapies, as well as add several new support groups. “It’s long been a dream of ours to be able to provide much needed comfort and assistance to Santa Clarita’s cancer community,” Kellstrom said.

Hope’s Haven Cancer Wellness Center, which is expected to open in January 2018, will provide evidence-based classes and individual wellness services that have been found to have a profound, positive effect on healing. Plans include an assortment of healing modalities and integrative therapies such as yoga, tai chi, cooking and nutrition counseling, art therapy, creative writing, acupuncture, hypnotherapy, aromatherapy, oncology massage, and skin care, all tailored specifically for the cancer community. These various services and treatments will be introduced throughout the year and provided free of charge to those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

Pam Ripling, Executive Director of Circle of Hope, points out that, “Hope’s Haven will fill a need within the SCV to assist cancer patients and their families, and will serve as a respite from hospital visits and appointments where clients might feel overwhelmed and uncomfortable. We are, essentially, creating a safe space to relax, re-focus on positive, healthy activities and provide a break from the stresses of everyday life and/or treatment.” The Center will augment the work the nonprofit is already doing with their on-going clients, and will be located within Circle of Hope’s new facilities at 23033 Lyons Avenue, Suite 3, in Newhall, CA.

Those interested in learning more about Hope’s Haven should contact Circle of Hope at 661-254-5218 or write to info@circleofhopeinc.org. The charity is currently seeking volunteers, practitioners, and, of course, donors. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Circle of Hope Inc. provides financial, emotional and educational support to those diagnosed with cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley. See website for details. Visit http://www.circleofhopeinc.org Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, #20-0680327.