City Seeking Artwork to Display in 2018 Solo Art Exhibits at The Main
The City of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division is currently seeking proposals for solo exhibits for 2018 in the gallery space at The MAIN, the City’s newest arts venue in Old Town Newhall. Established and emerging visual artists/creatives are encouraged to apply online at the Santa Clarita Arts website at www.santaclaritaarts.com/callsforartists by Monday, January 22, 2018.
All visual arts media is eligible for consideration, however the artist must be 18 years of age or older. Proposals may only be submitted by individual artists.
Selected artists will exhibit their work for the duration of one month. The art pieces will be displayed in the gallery space at The MAIN, where events such as Note by Note and 10 by 10 are hosted, as well as Comedy Mashup, The Society Improv and other entertainment. Each month’s exhibit will be available for viewing during all events as well as Tuesday through Friday from 1p.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, please contact Pablo Cevallos at 661-250-3723 or at pcevallos@santa-clarita.com.
