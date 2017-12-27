City Seeking Original Poems to be Stamped into Concrete Sidewalks Residents Encouraged to Submit Entries by January 11, 2018

by | Dec 27, 2017 | Community

 City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style…and by spring of next year, some may be stamped in original poems. The City of Santa Clarita is now accepting entries for its first ever Sidewalk Poetry project.  Santa Clarita residents are invited to submit an original poem, which will be stamped into concrete on sidewalks throughout the City of Santa Clarita in spring 2018, as part of the Public Works department’s sidewalk rehabilitation program and in an effort to bring art to more public spaces. Entries must be submitted online at SantaClaritaArts.com by Thursday, January 11, 2018.
Poems submitted can be on any subject and in any style. Poems will be juried by the Artist Selection Committee on originality, creativity and artistic quality. The winners will be selected from qualified entries within three different age categories. The winning poems will be stamped into concrete sidewalks located in commercial areas and public spaces throughout the City of Santa Clarita in spring 2018 and will make a wonderful surprise for unexpected passersby. Award winners will receive a $150 stipend.
“Once the winning poems are chosen, we’ll determine the best placement for them depending on the topic. As an example, if the poem is about education and exploration, we may try to find a sidewalk repair that’s happening near one of our libraries,” says Arts Coordinator Katherine Cooksey.
For more information on the project, please visit the Santa Clarita Arts website at www.SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Arts Coordinator Katherine Cooksey at kcooksey@santa-clarita.com.

