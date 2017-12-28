Empowering Hearts Gala – Seeking Sponsors!
As year-end quickly approaches, Single Mother’s Outreach (“SMO”) is actively gearing up for its eighth annual signature fundraising gala, Empowering HeArts. The Committee has been working tirelessly on making this an evening to remember as we honor six amazing women in our community for embodying “Resilience”. SMO asked the community to nominate the honorees for the gala and the votes are in! The 2018 Empowering HeArts Honorees are: Betsy Meenk, Frances Sotelo, Jennifer Kennedy, Kammie Larsen, Kiya Ramsey and Pegah Hunt. The talented artists for the event are: Aazam Irilian, Ashley Funicello, Dawn Grider, Denise Jensen, Kirby Lanier and Zony Gordon.
Through the eyes of a local artist, a piece of art work is being created for each woman to highlight their journey in resilience. The impactful stories of these women and the impeccable talent of the artists are sure to touch every heart in the room. This year the planning committee is creating a bigger and more extravagant event than in prior years. Some exciting changes in store for guests are a formal dinner will be served, models will wear clothing from Closet on Main and an unforgettable night in Old Hollywood. The event is magical and this year will have an air of sophistication unlike any before it.
However, to really make this event a success and to provide the necessary funding to support Single Mothers Outreach’s amazing programming for single parents in the Santa Clarita Valley, we need your help! We still have available sponsorship opportunities at the $3,000, $1,000 and $500 levels. We also invite you to attend the event at $75/person or $650 for a table of 10. We also seek donations for our silent auction and raffles. No donation is too small.
SMO was created on the belief that parenting is too important of a responsibility to bear alone, yet all too often single mothers & fathers are forced to do just that. Our mission is to “empower single parents and their children by providing hope, support, and resources so that families can become self-sustaining and thrive.” The organization directly helps single parents find jobs, get educated, secure housing, stabilize their children’s emotional states, manage their finances, and help one another. SMO believes that effective parenting leads to successful, well-adjusted children and productive members of the community.
For ticket and sponsorship information, visit the @EmpoweringHeArts Facebook page or visit www.singlemothersoutreach.org/empowering-hearts/. Or contact the Empowering Hearts Gala’s Chair and Co-Chair, Lisa Odom and David Barkow, at (661)288-0117 or lodom@pooleshaffery.com and davidbarkow@hotmail.com.
