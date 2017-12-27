FREE Youth Mental Health First Aid Course
Child & Family Center will present a FREE ‘Youth Mental Health First Aid’ Training January 10, 2018 from 9am to 6pm at the Center’s facility at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita. Similar to ‘First Aid’ and CPR, ‘Mental Health First Aid’ helps those experiencing mental health problems before they can get professional help and support. The eight-hour course helps to improve mental health literacy and teaches people to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness.
Mental Health First Aid teaches participants a five-step action plan to assess a situation, select and implement interventions and secure appropriate care for the individual. The certification program introduces participants to risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems, builds understanding of their impact and overviews common treatments.
The Mental Health First Aid course is available to individuals, teachers, law enforcement, human resource departments and private companies. For more information please contact Christine Waldron at the Child & Family Center 661-259-9439 x3142.
Child & Family Center has been providing mental health and behavioral services for children and families in Santa Clarita since 1976, treating issues such as depression, suicidal thoughts, drug and alcohol abuse, anxiety, and Attention Deficit Disorder, among others. Services include individual, group and family psychotherapy for children, adolescents and their families.
The Center currently helps over 750 children and their families each week. For more information, contact the Center at 661-259-9439 or visit www.childfamilycenter.org.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Getting Fit Results – Hear our readers’ success story!
Being able to dedicate time and energy into transforming your lifestyle is a hard thing to do. Many of us think about it and plan toward without actually taking the necessary steps and sticking to them. It takes consistent dedication, perseverance and strength of will...read more
Month in Review – Snapshots from last month’s most significant news and developments – January 2018
Local SCV School Helps People Affected by the Fires Photo Credit: Alexia Marie Students from Castaic Elementary School collected items to help children affected by the Creek Fire in Sylmar. The students compiled donations such as clothing and toys. There was such an...read more
What Does Your Winter Look Like? Submit your best winter photos for publication!
For most Americans, the turn of winter brings on memories of first snowfall, frosted foliage and rooftop icicles. Though winter doesn’t have us Southern Californians walking in a winter wonderland, a summery holiday season holds its own beauty. We can stroll the...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US