Good Vibes with Performing Arts

by | Dec 27, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

With over 20 instructors, 7 private studios, a dance studio, and a multi-purpose theatre; VIBE offers something for the entire family. From singing, acting, instruments, and dance, it’s easy to bring performing arts into any household with affordable group classes starting as low as $15. Families can make VIBE a ‘one-stop’ place and even work to schedule classes and private lessons for everyone in one or two days.
Singing Day Camp Jan 2-5 T-F 10am-2pm $199
Learn technique including taking a ‘singer’s breath, voice placement, range control and more. Then learn performance techniques including microphones, connecting with an audience, and how to sing on a stage. Pop, Musical Theatre and Classical styles will also be explored. Camp ends with an enjoyable performance!
Singing & Instruments
Group singing classes are especially great to work through fear. Top singing instructors also offer private instruction. Great instrument instructors offer piano, guitar, violin, flute, drums (group too!), bass, woodwinds, strings, and brass. Recitals held twice a year and often students are combined with others to create bands and ensembles.
Acting, Broadway Kidz & Voice Over
Designed for all levels and ages. From agents, on-camera or theatrical; students enjoy learning in a fun atmosphere. Those looking for success in the television/film industry; guidance is provided by Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady/Brady Bunch) & Tracey Gold (Carol Seaver/Growing Pains), Jessica Stone (Stanley/Playhouse Disney) and Mark McQuown (Acting College Professor). Industry advice and exposure without the high expense other studios charge!
Dance
Instructors with impressive experience offer hip hop and ballet for kids through adults. Great fun and exercise, we also can customize a special class for you and friends.
Princess Ballet, Singing and Acting for Preschoolers
Little girls can let their imaginations soar as they twirl to fairy tales. Delightful tap and ballet combination classes are offered. In Preschool Acting/Singing classes, Miss Jessica guides little ones through fun games while learning acting and singing techniques.
Magic Class
Learn tricks to fool others with Professor Doug Hoover. Make things appear, disappear and float in the air. Take home a Magic Kit, including your very own Magic Wand.
Enhance your life with a creative outlet for your family. The arts can help relieve stress and stimulate the mind. Vibe Performing Arts is located in Valencia Plaza at 24460 ¼ Lyons Avenue. Call 661-255-7464 or visit www.VibeSCV.com. Catch the Vibe! 

