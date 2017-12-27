Happy 30th Birthday Santa Clarita!

Dec 27, 2017

Santa Clarita showed their love for the City of Santa Clarita at the 30th Anniversary Open House at City Hall on December 15. Guests had a chance to reminisce about the process of making our City a reality, celebrate their accomplishments over the past three decades….and eat cake!
There was also a special screening of a documentary showcasing key events and people from the City’s 30 years of cityhood, produced by SCVTV and Leon Worden. 

Motorists Visit Site Where First Oil Well Was Drilled Member of Earle C. Anthony Company Explores Historic Spots in Overhauled Reo. San Francisco Chronicle | Sunday, December 1, 1918.

Dec 27, 2017

Near the little town of Newhall, thirty miles north of Los Angeles, is the first oil well ever drilled in California. It is located near the head of Pico canyon and was put down more than half a century ago. While hunting deer in the Newhall hills a Mexican named...

read more
Thank You Troops!

Dec 27, 2017

  Santa Clarita supports hometown troops with care packages and warm wishes from their community. Hundreds of holiday packages brought lots of smiles to local troops serving overseas. Prayer Angels for the Military has kept community members, of all ages, very busy...

read more

