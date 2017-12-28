Students Off And Running (SOAR) To Host 8th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K at Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita
Bring the whole family Sunday February 25th as the Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield’s Valencia Town Center celebrate the 8th Annual Mardi Gras Madness at Valencia Town Center in Valencia!
Mardi Gras Madness is a premier family fun run / walk centered in the heart of the Santa Clarita Valley. The event offers participants a scenic 5K / 10K circuit course, chip timing, custom marathon quality finishers medal, tech T, health and fitness expo, beer garden, food, costume contest, games and giveaways, celebrity hosting, and live entertainment. Mardi Gras Madness is open to K9 participants as well!
The event benefits Students Off And Running (SOAR), a program that provides a fully supported LA Marathon training experience to youth in need living in the Santa Clarita Valley at no cost to student participants or their families. This year marks SOAR’s eleventh year of success as the program continues to offer weekly challenges set in a truly non-competitive arena; stressing endurance, self-determination, and perseverance as opposed to speed. Student participants choosing to take on the 24 week – 380 mile training program gradually add miles to weekly distance goals until prepared to take on the grueling 26.2 mile LA Marathon.
With last year’s sellout hosting more than 1000 participants, the Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K and Mini Madness 1K are sure to be a family favorite!
For more information, visit us on the web at: www.mgm5k.com or contact event Chairman Kevin Sarkissian at 661-877-7024.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note from the Publishers – January 2018
It’s been an exciting year, and we can’t wait to see what 2018 will bring us! We hope you’ve had a wonderful holiday season, and that this New Year brings only good health and happiness. On our cover this month, we feature our very own Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of...read more
Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce – Handing Over the Gavel in 2018
The third largest City in LA County and one of the most business friendly cities in the country deserves a strong Chamber of Commerce. Over the last year, the SCV Chamber of Commerce, under the leadership of 2017 Chairman John Musella, took the organization on an...read more
Table Sponsors Joining Celebrity Waiter Dinner
Table sponsorships are now available for this year’s SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter dinner, scheduled for Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Sand Canyon Country Club. Members of the committee planning this year’s event have set a goal to sign up 30 sponsored tables...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US