Month in Review – Snapshots from last month’s most significant news and developments – January 2018

Local SCV School Helps People Affected by the Fires

Photo Credit: Alexia Marie

Students from Castaic Elementary School collected items to help children affected by the Creek Fire in Sylmar. The students compiled donations such as clothing and toys. There was such an overwhelming response from the community that the school had to open up a second drop-off point at Firehouse Subs in Valencia. The idea came from a parent whose family had moved from Sylmar and child now attends the elementary school in Castaic. The donations were taken to Sylmar Elementary School after many days of compiling things many children were helped in one of the most difficult times a child and their family can go through.

“30 Things for 30 Years” Winners Party at Charles Helmers Elementary

The City of Santa Clarita will hold its official 30th birthday party at Charles Helmers Elementary, following the school’s selection as the winner of the City’s “30 Things for 30 Years” contest. The City Council and School Board, along with members of the Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department and local California Highway Patrol celebrated with Helmers students and staff. Students at Charles Helmers Elementary chose to have a week of giving for their “30 Things” contest entry, donating a variety of items to 30 different charities and organizations in the City. As a result of being chosen as the contest winners, the school was the site of the City’s 30th birthday party, complete with cake and activities.

Santa Clarita Received Two More Awards

The City of Santa Clarita has been recognized by the American Public Works Association (APWA) with two prestigious Public Works awards. The City received a Project of the Year “Transportation Project” award for the Golden Valley Road Bridge Widening Project over the State Route 14 from the APWA Southern California Chapter and an award for “Best Environmental Project” for the Open Space Trails Volunteer Program by the APWA High Desert Branch.

Valencia Traffic Affected by a Water Leak

One of Valencia Water Company’s water mains began leaking this last month. The leak was located on McBean Parkway within the cross streets of Decoro Drive and Newhall Ranch Road. Several thousand gallons of water emptied out onto the southbound lanes, northbound lanes were not affected. As a result, there was damage causing closures to all impacted lanes, about 500 feet of asphalt. Residents were advised it would be best to not use the area and locate alternate routes until the repair team fixed the problem.

Hometown Heroes for the Holidays

This holiday season not every Santa Clarita resident got to celebrate with friends and family. Some of our bravest men and women spent the season working, as they do daily, to keep our country safe and protect the freedoms we cherish. The City of Santa Clarita’s Hometown Heroes Military Banner Program honored actively-serving military members from Santa Clarita Valley with streetlight pole banners. This program offered local friends and families of actively-serving military members an opportunity to have one streetlight pole banner hung in a major thoroughfare in their choice of Santa Clarita community (Canyon Country, Valencia, Saugus and Newhall). Each banner featured the military member’s photograph, name, rank and branch of the military they serve.

COC Students Create a Film Spotlighting a Holocaust Survivor

A group of 25 advanced animation students at College of the Canyons brought to life the memories of Holocaust survivor Leon Malmed, resulting in the animated documentary “The Promise” The film also featured a musical score composed by Bernardo Feldman, chair of the college’s music department, which was mixed by Jon Amador, a sound arts professor at the college. The screening was accompanied by an exhibition of student artwork made for the film.

Canyon High School Club Gives Holiday Joy to Homeless Students

Every year during the Holidays, the 270 students in Canyon High School’s Safe School Ambassadors (SSA) program look for ways they can give back to their community. This year’s goal? Help the 32 students at the school who are homeless. They went to local stores like Target and Wal-Mart asking for gift cards, but all they raised was $20 gift cards for 21 families. Then they took their cause to social media, asking for money and gift cards, in the hopes of getting all 32 students and 28 families at least a little Holiday cheer. And that’s when the community responded. When it was finished, those 270 SSA students had raised $8,320 in gift cards, enough to give each family with one Canyon High School student $250 in gift cards, and those with two Canyon students $400.

Another Water Main Breaks

A water main broke and forced the closures of two of the northbound lanes of Bouquet Canyon Road at Newhall Ranch Road. A local contractor damaged one of Valencia Water Company’s water mains, resulting in a leak. Water from the ruptured pipe spilled onto the northbound lanes resulting in damage to the roadway. Contractors worked to repair the broken water line. All of the repairs were completed before the next week’s morning commute. Residents were encouraged to use McBean Parkway as an alternate route.

SCV Hiker Catches Valley Fever

As a fungus that is transmitted into the body by breathing in contaminated air many people are susceptible to it. Last month a hiker reported being infected by this fungus after a hike in a local hiking trail. The County of Los Angeles Public Health Department states, the fungus that causes Valley Fever is found in the soil and dirt in some areas in California. Signs and Symptoms include: Fever, Tiredness, Cough, Chest pain, Muscle or joint aches, Headaches, Weight Loss and Night Sweats.This department recommends that people avoid activities that will cause dirt and dust to get introduced into the air. Additionally, wetting-down dusty areas before working or playing in them could lower the risk of contracting the fungus.

A Brush Fire in Santa Clarita

A brush fire erupted near Rye Canyon Loop in Santa Clarita. High winds in the area caused the fire to spread. A separate fire near Hasley Canyon Road and Commerce Center Drive in Castaic broke out. Road closures were in effect near the fire zone and residents were asked to avoid the area. Newhall Ranch Road was closed between Interstate 5 and Rye Canyon Road, and Interstate 5 was closed southbound at Hasley Canyon Road and northbound at Magic Mountain Parkway. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials evacuated the area of Rye Canyon Loop and Kelly Johnson Parkway.

The City CelebratesChristmas with a Tour.

This holiday season Santa Clarita Transit once again welcomed residents and visitors alike to join them on a Holiday Light Tour. Patrons had the chance to see some of the best local displays of holiday cheer in Santa Clarita Valley onboard a Hometown Trolley or one of the local Dial-A-Ride vehicles. Passengers boarded at the McBean Regional Transit Center located at the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. Holiday Light Tour trips departed every 30 minutes between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. If you missed it join in the fun next year!

Legislation Information at Your Fingertips

The City of Santa Clarita has created a platform for our residents to access the most current information on federal and state bills upon which the City Council has adopted formal positions This new webpage, located on the City of Santa Clarita’s website at santaclarita.com/Legislation features information on current legislation upon which the Santa Clarita City Council has taken positions. These are priority issues and matters that impact the City’s ability to operate effectively, promote City interests and protect local authority.