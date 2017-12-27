New Year, New Opportunities in Real Estate!

Dec 27, 2017 | Real Estate

Now that the holidays have passed and the egg nog has worn off we are all back to our everyday lives with newfound resolutions and hope for what could be in the new year.  One of the many common goals or resolutions for folks is to become financially better off than they were in the years prior.  Maybe this means spending a little less at the mall (or most likely Amazon Prime like me) or putting in a few extra hours at the office to generate some extra spending money.
In my world of Real Estate this resolution shows up by people making the decision to make transitions.  Sometimes it’s selling their homes and buying a smaller one to save on the payment since the kids went off to college.  Other times its buying an investment property for long term wealth building and a nest egg.  No matter what your situation is or aspirations, transitions in Real Estate are a great way to help get you there.  While I am usually a proponent of year-round Real Estate moves, this year is a little different and I highly recommend you look at the option of buying, selling, or both. Between interest rates being so darn low, inventory so tight, and many other factors, 2018 is looking to be a really exciting time to be a homeowner.
If you are interested in chatting and talking over options and the benefits of today’s conditions, give me a shout or text and I’d be happy to explore options to set you up to win. Randy Plaice, CalBRE#01863252 RE/MAX of Valencia 818-294-0414 or office: 661-702-4626. 

