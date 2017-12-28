Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley Announces The Wine Affair’s 2018 Title Sponsor
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is thrilled to announce the Title Sponsor for their 10th Annual “The Wine Affair – Sip, Stroll and Savor the Sounds!”; Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology.
Advanced Audiology is the largest diagnostic hearing center in the Santa Clarita Valley and leader of advanced technology and invisible hearing solutions; they also offer assistive listening devices to help you hear better on a phone. We are so honored to be one of the many nonprofits who benefit from their company’s belief to give back to their community. When asked why Nola chose to be the Title Sponsor for this event she stated: “I feel very strong in wanting to help young girls and women, who are not as privileged as I, to get a better education and to learn skills to help them succeed in life.” Nola’s desire to support this event fits in with Soroptimist International’s Vision, Mission and Core Values.
Soroptimist International’s vision is for women and girls to have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams. Its mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Lastly, our core values include:
• Gender Equality: Women and girls live free from discrimination.
• Empowerment: Women and girls are free to act in their own best interest.
• Education: Women and girls deserve to lead full and productive lives through access to education.
• Diversity & Fellowship: Women from varied backgrounds and perspectives work together to improve the lives of women and girls.
With the generosity of our Title Sponsor, Sponsors, and supporters, “The Wine Affair – Sip, Stroll and Savor the Sounds!” event will provide the opportunity to fund our programs which include Live Your Dream and Dream It Be It. On a local level, over the past two years we have distributed nearly $100,000 to our three pillars – ‘Women in Crisis, Women’s Health Issues and Celebrating Women.’
To date, other sponsors include: A1 Party, Jerry & Ellen Jacobson, New York Life Insurance Company, ReMax Santa Clarita Valley, Rodan & Fields, Aida & Bruce Weinstein, The Magazine of Santa Clarita, KHTS Hometown Station 1220 and The Signal.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please visit our website (www.sigscv.org) or contact our Wine Affair Chairs Valerie Gausche (661-645-0719/vgausche@icloud.com) and/or Aida Weinstein (661-713-2656/aidaweinstein@socal.rr.com).
Advanced tickets are $60, Day of the Event tickets are $65 and VIP tickets are $110. See you there. Buy your tickets online at www.sigscv.org today! Please join us on Sunday, April 15, 2018 on Town Center Drive from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to Sip, Stroll and Savor the Sounds!
