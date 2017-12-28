Spotlighting Our Youth: Scott Watson

When Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “Neither a wise man nor a brave man lies down on the tracks of history to wait for the train of the future to run over him” he was speaking of such men as Scott Watson. This young go getter has been a hardworking individual with a community spirit for years. His father, Tony Watson of Andy Gump expressed that one of the things he is most proud of is his sons hard working attitude.” Be it around the house, in school, playing sports, or getting involved in the community he always works hard at anything he does.” Scott currently interns for Congressman Steve Knight and maintains a 4.45 GPA as a senior for Saugus High School. He serves as an executive officer for All Student Body (ASB), this year he serves as the Executive Treasurer, last year he served as Executive Ambassador where he was in charge of bringing other clubs together and makes sure that they are involved in the betterment of the high school as well as ensures they are having the best high school experience Saugus has to offer. This young lad has a philanthropic heart and has received awards an accolades including the Future Leadership Award from Senator Scott Wilk. He volunteers at several organizations: such as; the Senior Center, Boys and Girls Club or the Michael Hoefflin Foundation. Before visiting his grandparents in Ecuador, Scott raised funds and materials to aid those affected in the Ecuador earthquake. When asked what motivates his giving heart he simply replied with how he understands that people get more meaning from helping others. Scoring in the top 10 percent of his AP exams he has been highly sought after from several universities. With college in mind, he plans to study political sciences. He draws inspiration from people like former President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his grandmother Elizabeth Hopp from the Bank of Santa Clarita. With hopes of becoming like Eisenhower he will pursue politics. His contributes much of his hard work ethic and persevering attitude to his grandmother. The Santa Clarita Valley looks forward to seeing great things from Scott Watson.