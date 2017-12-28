Table Sponsors Joining Celebrity Waiter Dinner

Table sponsorships are now available for this year’s SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter dinner, scheduled for Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Sand Canyon Country Club. Members of the committee planning this year’s event have set a goal to sign up 30 sponsored tables before this year’s dinner, according to co-chairs Tony Watson and Kelly Smudde.

This year’s theme is “Spies Like Us: A Mission to Remember,” and the presenting sponsor is Cobalt Realty Group: Tracy Team. Additional sponsors such as Santa Clarita Concrete, Princess Cruises, The Magazine of Santa Clarita, The City of Santa Clarita, Andy Gump, Santa Clarita Advanced Dentistry, Poole Shaffery, Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley, Elks 2379 of Santa Clarita and SOS Entertainment have already selected such popular themes as “Pink Panther” and “Spy Vs. Spy”.

There is still time to join this year’s event. Sponsorships range in price from $1,500 to $5,000, and many include wine, VIP table location, and on-screen sponsor listings during the event, depending on sponsorship level. Sponsors receive seating for 10 guests and can provide their own “celebrity” waiter or request the committee to provide a waiter.

Guests can purchase scrip, used to tip their waiter for zany antics or exceptional service. The waiter who receives the most tips receives the Stanley Award, which goes to the “favorite waiter” at the end of the evening. Some waiters already are holding their own pre-event fundraising activities.

In addition to elaborate table decorations and team costumes, guests can enjoy pre-dinner cocktails at a no-host open bar, dancing to a disc jockey and a live auction of unique vacation packages and other items.

Guests who are not part of a sponsored table can purchase individual seats for $150, which includes a package of $50 in scrip for waiter tips.

Visitors can see photos of past events and comments on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scvcelebritywaiter/. Guests and table sponsors can make purchases online and obtain further information at www.myscvcoa.org/celebritywaiter.

The event has an ambitious fundraising goal of $100,000 net. Proceeds from this annual event support such programs as the Senior Center’s home delivered meals for homebound seniors, respite day care, the handyworker program, hosted recreational, educational and support group activities and supportive services.

Further information and table sponsorship reservations can be ordered online or obtained by calling Jennifer at (661) 259-9444, extension144.