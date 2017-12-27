Thank You Troops!
Santa Clarita supports hometown troops with care packages and warm wishes from their community. Hundreds of holiday packages brought lots of smiles to local troops serving overseas. Prayer Angels for the Military has kept community members, of all ages, very busy for 14 years with special events honoring our military, volunteer programs, card making and monthly packing dates
One very special event that honors our military, both past and present, is the 12th Annual Military Honor Christmas Tree Lighting and Menorah Lighting. This heartfelt community event took place on Saturday, December 2nd at the Veterans Historical Plaza in Newhall. Special guest speaker Fritz Coleman, NBC weatherman and a Navy veteran himself, was very proud to participate and share the evening with Santa Clarita. Also performing and delighted to be a part of this meaningful event was local country singer Savannah Burrows, local actress/singer Marilyn Hackett and the Valencia High School Choir. Laminated photos of local active duty, reserves, veterans and fallen adorn the tree. Hosted annually by Prayer Angels for the Military and assisted by local veteran organizations.
Help is needed for the new year, from local businesses, schools, youth groups, churches, organizations and community members of all ages. “Winter Packages” with beanies & scarves will continue to be mailed out through January. Donations and cards are needed to prepare for the “Hearts for Heroes” special Valentine’s Day packing in February. A donation list is available online and tax-deductible donations can also be made at: prayerangelsforthemilitary.com. Donation bin (24/7) at Prayer Angels for the Military, 21609 Oak Orchard Rd, Newhall, CA 91321. Contact Suzon or Dale at 661-799-8865, or email: prayerangelsforthemilitary@yahoo.com.
