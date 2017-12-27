The Art of Reinventing Yourself
We’re standing once again at the threshold of a new year. After we’ve made our wishes and the confetti settles, we’ll wonder what’s in store for us this year. Whatever it is, it won’t happen if we don’t create it. Perhaps it’s starting a new job, meeting new people, or learning a new hobby. Go for it!
The key to making it happen is to truly understand that we’re doing something good for ourselves. Then, there’s a good chance we’ll stick to it and get results. Loving ourselves also means being willing to take risks and rise to challenges, no matter how hard until we reach our goals.
I discovered that when I stay stagnant for too long, it leaves me lifeless. So I reinvent myself constantly, and not just in honor of a new year. I like the challenge of a new beginning, the transformation I go through, and discovering the new and improved me!
Although I’ve been writing and painting for many years, I only recently started sharing my work with the public. Reaching increasingly larger audiences is exciting and nerve-racking at the same time. It is a double-edge sword. The more people I reach, the harder it is to please them all, but it pushes me to better myself.
I only commit to things I have great passion for, like my writing and painting, as I like to create something from nothing. It’s true joy of creation! I’m thrilled with the excitement of self discovery. I always know that the best is yet to come and I’m curious to see what will unfold ahead. Because I’m always inspired and passionate about what I do, I know there’s a good chance that I’ll stick to it.
This year, resolve to do your best and become your best self. Find your passion and keep reinventing yourself. You just might like what you get! I wish you a wonderful new year!
Naomi’s solo art show “Domes” runs from January 12 to May 11, 2018 at the Old Town Newhall Library. For more information, you can email: naomiyoung7@yahoo.com and visit online at www.naomiyoung.com.
