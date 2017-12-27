Understanding Senior Citizen’s Replacement Dwelling Benefit Propositions 60 and 90

by | Dec 27, 2017 | Real Estate

In most cases, these constitutional tax initiatives allow senior citizens to transfer the trended base value from their current home to a replacement property if certain requirements are met. This may result in substantial tax savings.
Who Qualifies?
If you or your spouse that resides with you are age 55 or older, you may buy or construct a new home of equal or lesser value than your existing home and transfer the trended base value to your new property.
This is a one time only benefit. You must buy or complete construction of your replacement home within two years of the sale of the original property. Both the original home and the new home must be your principal place of residence. A claim must be filed within three years of purchasing or completing new construction of the replacement property. If a claim is filed after the three year period, relief will be granted beginning with the calendar year in which the claim was filed.
Once you have filed and received this tax relief, neither you nor your spouse who resides with you can ever file again.
Eligibility Requirements:
1. The replacement property must be your principal residence and must be eligible for the Homeowners’ Exemption or Disabled Veterans’ Exemption.
2. The replacement property must be of equal or lesser “current market value” than the original property. The “equal or lesser” test is applied to the entire replacement residence, even if the owner of the original property acquires only a partial interest in the replacement residence. Owners of two qualifying original residences may not combine the values of those properties in order to qualify for a Proposition 60 base year transfer to a replacement residence of greater value than the more valuable of the two original residences.
3. The replacement property must be purchased or built within two years (before or after) of the sale of the original property.
4. Your original property must have been eligible for the Homeowners’ or Disabled Veterans’ Exemption.
5. You, or a spouse residing with you, must have been at least 55 years of age when the original property was sold. 

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US