2018 Federal Tax Law Changes

Over the last few months, tax reform has been perhaps the biggest legislative topic coming out of Washington. Just a few days before Christmas, the President has signed the bill into law. Most of these changes don’t happen until 2018.

Tax rate changes: Both individual and corporate rates have changed. The maximum individual rate is reduced to 37% and the corporate rate is now a flat 21%. Most of the tax rates have been lowered a few percentage points, reducing the marginal tax rates for most taxpayers. The tax brackets have also changed, meaning that some taxpayers are now in a lower tax bracket.

Deductions and Personal Exemptions: The standard deduction will nearly double in 2018. However, going forward taxpayers lose the benefit of the personal exemption. The expansion to the Child Tax Credit may help offset some of this loss.

Increased Child Tax Credit and new Dependent Credit: The credit is increased for each child to $2,000 (up to $1,400 of which is refundable for each child) and each non-child dependent can now receive a new credit of $500. The phase-out thresholds for these credits are drastically increased, this is good news.

Disappearing deductions: Beginning with the 2018 tax year, you will no longer be able to deduct:

State income tax and property taxes above $10,000 per year in total;

Moving expenses (with an exception for certain military);

Employee business expenses such as mileage, travel, entertainment, home office expenses, union dues, tax preparation fees, and investment fees, among others;

Mortgage interest beyond interest on $750,000 of acquisition debt, if you purchase a new home; and

Mortgage interest paid on equity debt is no longer deductible for any taxpayers.

Some new benefits for individuals: These new benefits include:

The medical expense AGI threshold will temporarily drop to 7.5% of AGI for 2017 and 2018;

The AMT threshold is increased, so fewer middle-income taxpayers will be subject to AMT;

The annual gift tax exclusion is $14,000 for 2017 and $15,000 for 2018.

Small business benefit: Beginning in 2018, there will be up to a 20% deduction from net business income for a sole proprietorship, LLC (excluding those taxed as a C corporation), partnership, S corporation, and rental activity. The rules are incredibly complex but there is a lot of planning that we can do to maximize this deduction for you.

