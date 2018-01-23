A Note From the Publishers – Feb 2018
The Magazine of Santa Clarita is officially 28-years-old and we feel the love! As we all turn our focus to the loved ones in our lives in this month of Valentines, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful advertisers and community partners. We appreciate your support and wish you all a love-filled February!
Our cover looks a little suspicious this month, as we feature the SCV Senior Center’s Celebrity Waiter Dinner. The theme this year is Spies Like Us and will surely keep guests entertained all evening long. This fantastic event is filled with fun antics each and every year. We look forward to the entertainment, packed dance floor and wide selection of auction items, and we can’t wait to see what costumes and table décor are in store on Saturday, March 3 at the Sand Canyon Country Club.
Before you put on your costumes and get ready to dance for the SCV Senior Center, Single Mothers Outreach is hosting its annual Empowering HeArts Gala on Saturday, February 10. This inspiring event honors six women in the community who have overcome incredible challenges to provide a happy, healthy life for themselves and the people they love. Empowering HeArts bridges motivational stories with artistic expression for one powerful event.
Families and running enthusiasts have another chance to cross the finish line with SOAR’s annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K on Sunday, February 25, at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Students Off And Running provides an LA Marathon training experience to children in need, who may not otherwise have access to fitness programs. With last year’s sellout crowd, this year is sure to be a blast for all members of the family.
Also in this issue, we feature wedding photos from our readers, and they are beautiful! We love seeing our readers engage with us and share their milestones on our pages, and this month, we’re asking for pet photos! With such a pet-loving community, we can’t wait to see what comes in.
If you’re looking to spoil your loved one this Valentine’s Day, we have the perfect guide for you. Turn to page 40 for our Valentine’s Gift Guide, full of unique and special ideas for the one who means the most. We hope you shop local this month, and spread the love to our local businesses.
While the Valentine’s Gift Guide can help with the fun stuff, our CPA Guide is the perfect place to find an expert who will help you sort through the stressful process of filing your taxes. If you get started now, these professionals can make the process painless.
We are particularly proud of our February/March élite Magazine. This issue marks our 16th year of publishing. Our son, Alex, just celebrated his 30th birthday (Happy Birthday Alex!) which means he was just 14-years-old when we started this publication and here he is now at the helm doing such an amazing job at keeping élite Magazine unique. There’s really nothing quite like élite in the Santa Clarita Valley. Packed full of editorials and profiles, celebrating the many incredible local people in our valley. We love our Ultimate Awards and in this issue, we have two categories featured, bridal and business. If you are not receiving your copy of élite, we would be happy to add you to our mailing list, to subscribe please visit www.scvelitemagazine.com.
We hope you have a wonderful Valentine’s Day!
Cheers,
Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi
SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner: Spies Like Us – A Mission to Remember
On our cover this month, we are pleased to feature (L-R) front row: Kevin MacDonald, Executive Director of the Senior Center, Lynne Hazen, Jose Jimenez, Tracy Hauser, back row - Kelly Smudde, Tony Watson and Brian Koegle. Twenty-six “celebrity” waiters or waiter...read more
Students Off And Running (SOAR) To Host 8th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K at Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita
Bring the whole family Sunday February 25th as the Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield’s Valencia Town Center celebrate the 8th Annual Mardi Gras Madness at Valencia Town Center in Valencia! Mardi Gras Madness is a premier family fun run / walk centered in the...read more
Empowering Hearts Gala – Seeking Sponsors!
You are invited to join us on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at 23780 Newhall Avenue, Newhall, CA. 91321 for the Empowering HeArts Eighth Annual Dinner/Gala supporting Single Mother’s Outreach (“SMO”). We anticipate a wonderful celebration as we honor six...read more
