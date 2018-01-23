Canyon High School to Celebrate 50th Anniversary in September

by | Jan 23, 2018 | Community

 Join alumni, students, staff and parents on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, as Canyon High School will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
And you can be a big help in the celebration.
The day after Labor Day is “Back to School” night at Canyon High School, but this coming fall it will be so much more than that. As part of the celebration of the school’s opening 50 years ago, Canyon wants to honor the high school’s 50 Most Influential People. These folks can be graduates, teachers, administrators, or folks who were instrumental in the success of the school and those associated with it. The 50 will be spread over six different categories: Education, Athletics, Arts/Entertainment, Business, Government, Other.
If you know of someone you would like to nominate, A Google Doc has been created:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSchT0c2dH85uNXbxIEhnsT-_JBgZc5hS53cAEbL7UHg-wKoWQ/viewform
Or you can go to the Canyon High School website (CanyonHighCowboys.org) and click on the “50 Most Influential” link on the home page. And save the date: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, for Canyon High School’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US