Canyon High School to Celebrate 50th Anniversary in September
Join alumni, students, staff and parents on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, as Canyon High School will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
And you can be a big help in the celebration.
The day after Labor Day is “Back to School” night at Canyon High School, but this coming fall it will be so much more than that. As part of the celebration of the school’s opening 50 years ago, Canyon wants to honor the high school’s 50 Most Influential People. These folks can be graduates, teachers, administrators, or folks who were instrumental in the success of the school and those associated with it. The 50 will be spread over six different categories: Education, Athletics, Arts/Entertainment, Business, Government, Other.
If you know of someone you would like to nominate, A Google Doc has been created:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSchT0c2dH85uNXbxIEhnsT-_JBgZc5hS53cAEbL7UHg-wKoWQ/viewform
Or you can go to the Canyon High School website (CanyonHighCowboys.org) and click on the “50 Most Influential” link on the home page. And save the date: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, for Canyon High School’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – Feb 2018
The Magazine of Santa Clarita is officially 28-years-old and we feel the love! As we all turn our focus to the loved ones in our lives in this month of Valentines, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful advertisers and community partners. We...read more
SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner: Spies Like Us – A Mission to Remember
On our cover this month, we are pleased to feature (L-R) front row: Kevin MacDonald, Executive Director of the Senior Center, Lynne Hazen, Jose Jimenez, Tracy Hauser, back row - Kelly Smudde, Tony Watson and Brian Koegle. Twenty-six “celebrity” waiters or waiter...read more
Students Off And Running (SOAR) To Host 8th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K at Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita
Bring the whole family Sunday February 25th as the Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield’s Valencia Town Center celebrate the 8th Annual Mardi Gras Madness at Valencia Town Center in Valencia! Mardi Gras Madness is a premier family fun run / walk centered in the...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US