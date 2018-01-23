Circle of Hope Rounds Out Board of Directors
In light of their recent expansion with the opening of Hope’s Haven Cancer Wellness Center, local nonprofit Circle of Hope, Inc., is growing and realigning their governing and planning entities. Joining the board of directors are three new members in 2018.
Holly Feneht is the owner of The Gilded Lily, a paramedical tattoo practice located in Newhall. Holly is well known for the artistry she performs for breast cancer patients, offering surgery scar coverage and “3-D” look imagery of natural beauty. She generously volunteers her time with various cancer support entities including Pink Day Los Angeles and the SCV American Cancer Society. Holly will be focusing her efforts on the continued development of Hope’s Haven.
Nola Aronson is a long-time supporter of Circle of Hope and many other Santa Clarita charities and causes. As the owner of Advanced Audiology, Nola is very active in the SCV community, to which she feels a strong commitment. Nola is moving from Circle of Hope’s Advisory Board because she feels she can do more as an active participate of the governing board. Her history as an 18-year breast cancer survivor fuels her passion to further support our mission.
Margo Berg is no stranger to Circle of Hope, as she’s happily volunteered for our events numerous times. A life and relationship coach, Margo owns My Shoes My Journey, where she helps individuals to visualize their lives in a positive and meaningful future. She currently holds a board position with the Zonta Club of SCV; her desire to help cancer patients brought her to inquire about how she might get more involved, particularly with Hope’s Haven.
Coming soon will be the formation of Hope’s Haven Advocacy Council, to be headed up by long-term Circle of Hope family member Wendy Thrush. Wendy is the owner of M & W Gourmet Foods and a remarkable cancer warrior. She has facilitated our Support Group for the past several years and is a founding member of Hope’s Haven. The Council will oversee the continued growth of the Wellness Center and help to streamline and expand operations.
We are honored and thrilled to be working alongside Wendy, Holly, Nola and Margo as we launch into 2018 in support of Santa Clarita’s cancer community. Others wishing to get involved should contact our office at (661) 254-5218 or write to info@circleofhopeinc.org .
Save the Date: Bowling for Hope is Saturday, March 17, 2018! Circle of Hope Inc. provides financial, emotional and educational support to those diagnosed with cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley. See website for details. Visit http://www.circleofhopeinc.org
Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, #20-0680327.
