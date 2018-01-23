Empowering Hearts Gala – Seeking Sponsors!

You are invited to join us on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at 23780 Newhall Avenue, Newhall, CA. 91321 for the Empowering HeArts Eighth Annual Dinner/Gala supporting Single Mother’s Outreach (“SMO”). We anticipate a wonderful celebration as we honor six amazing women in our community who embody the spirit of “Resilience” and the artists who create and highlight our honorees journeys through their art.

As the Empowering HeArts Committee is excited to present a magical evening to remember with an Old Hollywood theme, we look forward to honoring our Empowering HeArts Honoress: Betsy Meenk, Frances Sotelo, Jennifer Kennedy, Kammie Larsen, Kiya Ramsey and Pegah Hunt. And, our local and talented artists for the event: Aazam Irilian, Ashley Funicello, Dawn Grider, Denise Jensen, Kirby Lanier and Zony Gordon.

Would you agree, parenting is a huge responsibility and too much to bear alone?

At SMO our mission is to “empower single parents and their children by providing hope, support, and resources so that families can become self-sustaining and thrive.” The organization directly helps single parents find jobs, get educated, secure housing, stabilize their children’s emotional states, manage their finances, and help one another.

SMO believes that effective parenting leads to successful, well-adjusted children and productive members of the community. We work with great pride and enthusiasm for our single parents. And, we are grateful for our Santa Clarita Community who supports us in many different ways. Your generosity is valued and appreciated.

Santa Clarita Community – SMO celebrates your kindness, generosity and thoughtfulness to the organization and the families we serve. It is our desire for single moms and dads to have more then they have today, which gives them hope for their tomorrows and futures. Your support of our SMO Community will give hope for the future of the Santa Clarita Community, as well.

For ticket and sponsorship information, visit the @EmpoweringHeArts Facebook page or visit http://singlemothersoutreach.org/empowering-hearts/. Or contact the Empowering Hearts Gala’s Chair and Co-Chair, Lisa Odom and David Barkow, at (661)288-0117 or lodom@pooleshaffery.com and davidbarkow@hotmail.com.

Here are a few ways you can further support

SMO – Empowering HeArts Gala/Dinner:

Inspiration Sponsorship Opportunity in the amount of $3,000.

Honoree Sponsorship Opportunity in the amount of $1,000.

Artist Sponsorship Opportunity in the amount of $1,000.

Empowering HeArts Gala Sponsorship Opportunity

in the amount of $500.

Attend Empowering HeArts Sponsorship Opportunity

in the amount of $75.00 ticket OR $650.00 table of 10.

An opportunity to bring your friends includes formal dinner.

Donate for Silent Auction and Raffle Opportunity.

Here is what you don’t want to miss:

• Celebrating six incredible honorees.

• Enjoying the talents of our six artists.

• Great food, wine and spirits.

• Wonderful fashion show from our very own SMO Store – Closet on Main.

• Amazing energy, fun and joy in supporting an outstanding organization.