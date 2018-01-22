How to Challenge a Will
401(k) Decisions — You Can Take It With You
If you are preparing to change jobs, do you know what your choices are for managing the money in your current employer’s retirement plan? Although many people choose to take a cash distribution, there are other options that may benefit you more. Uncle Sam Loves Cash...read more
2018 Federal Tax Law Changes
Over the last few months, tax reform has been perhaps the biggest legislative topic coming out of Washington. Just a few days before Christmas, the President has signed the bill into law. Most of these changes don’t happen until 2018. Tax rate changes: Both individual...read more
How the New Tax Code Will Affect SCV Residents and Small Businesses
The newly passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 has left many unsure what affect it will have on their taxes in 2018 and beyond. The good news is most of us will enjoy a reduction in taxes for several years. The new tax code, however, is complex. Thus, many tax...read more

