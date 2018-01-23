Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin
It is our priority to provide a high quality of life and easily accessible customer service for our residents. Quality customer service is what we strive for in every interaction the City has with its residents, so they can contact us to express their concerns or suggestions for issues that matter to them. It is also very important that we provide a response in a timely manner.
With this in mind, we offer residents a variety of ways to communicate with our City departments. We understand that some of our residents may feel more comfortable calling a telephone number, and speaking with someone, many also prefer to communicate using their cell phone or the internet.
Our Resident Service Center provides you with easy access to the services you need, often within 24 hours. The accessibility of the tool allows you to submit requests quickly, which also means we can address your concerns in an expedited fashion. The tool also tracks incoming requests in an organized manner so that we can respond to them more resourcefully.
This digital “one-stop-shop” not only allows you to get a direct response from City staff but also helps you find the information you are looking for on the City website. For example, if you wanted to find out what could be done about an RV parked on your street, you simply click on “Oversize Vehicle Complaint Form” which will give you the option to fill out the form, or you can read the municipal code that deals with oversized vehicles and find out exact size and specifications and how long the vehicle can be parked in one location.
According to survey feedback from you, the community, the City has a great track record for responding quickly and efficiently to requests. Last year alone City staff processed 18,192 Resident Service Center requests. The top five requests were for information on City jobs, schools, how to sign up for City emails, oil disposal and bulky item pickup. The Resident Service Center can be accessed at www.santa-clarita.com/RSC.
I also want to encourage you to sign up for eNotify. By visiting our eNotify sign up page you can select the topics of interest to you, and then receive regular updates from the City on everything from the Cowboy Festival and film office updates to council meeting agendas and the latest from Hike Santa Clarita. To sign up for these topics and more, please visit www.Santa-Clarita.com/eNotify.
As our community grows, it is very important for us to remain a responsive organization committed to providing superior customer service to all citizens of Santa Clarita. We care about our residents and our ongoing goal is to provide high quality, timely service and information.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – Feb 2018
The Magazine of Santa Clarita is officially 28-years-old and we feel the love! As we all turn our focus to the loved ones in our lives in this month of Valentines, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful advertisers and community partners. We...read more
SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner: Spies Like Us – A Mission to Remember
On our cover this month, we are pleased to feature (L-R) front row: Kevin MacDonald, Executive Director of the Senior Center, Lynne Hazen, Jose Jimenez, Tracy Hauser, back row - Kelly Smudde, Tony Watson and Brian Koegle. Twenty-six “celebrity” waiters or waiter...read more
Students Off And Running (SOAR) To Host 8th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K at Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita
Bring the whole family Sunday February 25th as the Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield’s Valencia Town Center celebrate the 8th Annual Mardi Gras Madness at Valencia Town Center in Valencia! Mardi Gras Madness is a premier family fun run / walk centered in the...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US