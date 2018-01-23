SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner: Spies Like Us – A Mission to Remember
On our cover this month, we are pleased to feature (L-R) front row: Kevin MacDonald, Executive Director of the Senior Center, Lynne Hazen, Jose Jimenez, Tracy Hauser, back row – Kelly Smudde, Tony Watson and Brian Koegle.
Twenty-six “celebrity” waiters or waiter teams have committed to serve at this year’s SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner, scheduled for Saturday, March 3, at the Sand Canyon Country Club. Some have been recruited to serve specific sponsored tables, and others have volunteered to serve at any tables which still need waiters. Some come to the event in teams and others will serve as individuals.
Sponsors currently on the “watch list” roster include Cobalt Realty Group – Tracy Hauser, Santa Clarita Concrete, Princess Cruises, The Magazine of Santa Clarita, The City of Santa Clarita, Richard Sandnes, Andy Gump, Santa Clarita Advanced Dentistry, Spirit Holdings, Stay Green Landscaping, Poole & Shaffery, Chiquita Canyon, LBW Insurance, Santa Clarita Rotary International, Direct Lighting, Elks Lodge #2379 of Santa Clarita, Oakmont of Santa Clarita, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Advanced Audiology, Five Point, Comfort Keepers, and College of the Canyons.
This year’s theme is Spies Like Us – A Mission to Remember, and table sponsors are reserving their themes. Guests, and their waiters, are encouraged to come in costume, according to the table’s theme. Awards will go to the best decorated table and the one that best personifies the event theme.
Spy table themes reserved to date include a tribute to Pink Panther, James Bond, Austin Powers, Spy vs. Spy, North by Northwest, Charlie’s Angels, Sherlock Holmes, Men in Black, and Get Smart. Brian Koegle will serve as master of ceremonies, and this year’s event co-chairs are Tony Watson and Kelly Smudde. Michael Hogan, who has served as a celebrity waiter in the past, will be the disc jockey again at this year’s event.
Auctioneer Mark Drilling will help to raise the much-needed funds for operation at the SCV Senior Center during the Live Auction. Auction items this year include a Suite to the March 10th Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic Basketball Game at the Staples Center, Signed basketball and jersey by Magic Johnson, Golf and Entertainment Packages, Experiences such as a WWII – AT6 Texan Airplane ride from Van Nuys Airport and so much more!
Although the Sand Canyon wait staff handles the formal food service, waiters can earn “tips” toward the Favorite Waiter award by performing extra services for their guests or amusing them with their antics. A number of waiters also are starting their race toward Favorite Waiter status by conducting pre-event fund-raising among family, friends and customers.
Table sponsorships are available at levels ranging from $5,000, to $1,500, each seating 10 guests. Table sponsorships come with such perks as preferred table location, wine and other benefits, depending on sponsorship level. Guests who are not part of a sponsored table can purchase individual seats for $150, which includes a package of $50 in scrip for waiter “tips.” Sponsors can provide their own “celebrity” waiter or request the committee to provide a waiter.
Assuming the event sells out with 30 tables, the committee is still seeking additional volunteers to serve as waiters. Potential volunteers can find out more by contacting Tracy Hauser, this year’s Waiter Co-chair, at tracyhauser12@gmail.com.
Online visitors can see photos of past events and comments on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scvcelebritywaiter. Guests and table sponsors can make purchases online and obtain further information at www.myscvcoa.org/celebritywaiter.
