Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley The Wine Affair Returns
The Wine Affair is celebrating 10-years in the Santa Clarita Valley. On April 15th from 2 pm to 6 pm, join the ladies of Soroptimist on Town Center Drive as they Sip, Stroll and Savor the Sounds.
Back by popular demand the organization will once again be offering the VIP experience for Sponsors and holders of VIP tickets! This year’s Wine Affair guests will also be treated to new venues, additional food and drink vendors, and as always, fabulous music from some of the best local bands in the Santa Clarita Valley. At press time, some of the vendors were: Reyes Winery, The Oaks Grille @ the Tournament Players Club, Fireman’s Brew, Saddle Ranch, Olive Terrace, Salt Creek Grille, Bonefish Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Bar-B-Cutie… and a few more surprises!
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) is thrilled to announce Sand Canyon Country Club as their Platinum Sponsor. When asked, owner of the club, Steve Kim, stated: “I was looking for a good cause to support and this organization does good things to support women and girls in need.”
Soroptimist International’s vision is for women and girls to have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams. Its mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
With the generosity of their Sponsors, and supporters, “The Wine Affair – Sip, Stroll and Savor the Sounds!” event will provide the opportunity to fund programs which include Live Your Dream and Dream It Be It. On a local level, over the past two years they have distributed nearly $100,000 to their three pillars – ‘Women in Crisis, Women’s Health Issues and Celebrating Women.’
To date, other sponsors include: Nola Aaronson, Advanced Audiology, Kim Kurowski of A1 Party, CA Bank & Trust, Jerry & Ellen Jacobson, New York Life Insurance Company, Pam Ingram of ReMax Santa Clarita Valley, Valerie Gausche of Rodan & Fields, Aida & Bruce Weinstein, The Magazine of Santa Clarita, KHTS Hometown Station 1220 and The Signal.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please visit their website www.sigscv.org or contact Wine Affair chairs Valerie Gausche 661-645-0719/vgausche@icloud.com and/or Aida Weinstein 661-713-2656/aidaweinstein@socal.rr.com.
Advanced tickets are $60, Day of the Event tickets are $65 and VIP tickets are $110. See you there.
Buy your tickets online at www.sigscv.org today!a
