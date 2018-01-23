Soroptimist of Valencia is Getting Ready for the 8th Annual Gentlemen for a Cause
Soroptimist of Valencia is looking for a few good men and women to get their kicks at our 8th Annual Gentlemen for a Cause Route 66 Event, at the Valencia Country Club on Sunday, February 25th, 2018 1:00-5:00pm. This event will put the FUN in FUNdraising! There will be Dinner, Drinks, and a live Auction. Join us in our VIP Lounge for hors d’oeuvres and open bar. The proceeds for this year’s event will fund educational grants for our Live your Dream and Dream It Be It programs. The Live Your Dream award is one of SIV’s major programs, it provides women, who serve as primary wage earners for their families, with the financial resources to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. The Dream It Be It Career Support for Girls targets girls in secondary school who face obstacles to their future success. It provides girls with access to professional role models career education and the resources to fulfill their dreams.
The 2018 Philanthropic Gentlemen and their auction items:
Dr. Brian Edwards DDS – Three Sixty Dentistry Smile Makeover valued up to $25,000
Mike Bjorkman – HomeSmart NCG Santa Barbara Beach House for 6 for a weekend,
plus wine and dinner for 6
James O’Rourke – Survival of the Fittest Beach body by Summer.
Barrie Eget – World Champion Boxing Ringside boxing tickets, dinner and more.
Tom Broadway – Borjas Insurance Date Night at Dodger Stadium
Maris Ermansons – Mobil Chiropractor Health & Wellness Package
Brian Schlick – Schlick Art Photography & Video Package includes hair & makeup
Pat McCollum – Platinum Auto Repair Auto Repair Package
Tim Szamborski – Purrfect Paw Prints Dog sPAW Package
Jeff Meyer – Thrivent Financial 2 Nights in Santa Barbara
Beach House and restaurant gift card
General Admission Tickets are $100
VIP Tickets are $150 includes access to our VIP lounge, Pre-event reception, Hors d’oeuvres and Open Bar
For more information on tickets or sponsorship for our event go to https://sivalencia.org/gentlemen-for-a-cause/
