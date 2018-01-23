Students Off And Running (SOAR) To Host 8th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K at Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita
Bring the whole family Sunday February 25th as the Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield’s Valencia Town Center celebrate the 8th Annual Mardi Gras Madness at Valencia Town Center in Valencia!
Mardi Gras Madness is a premier family fun run / walk centered in the heart of the Santa Clarita Valley. The event offers participants a scenic 5K / 10K circuit course, chip timing, custom marathon quality finishers medal, tech T, health and fitness expo, beer garden, food, costume contest, games and giveaways, celebrity hosting, and live entertainment. Mardi Gras Madness is open to K9 participants as well!
The event benefits Students Off And Running (SOAR), a program that provides a fully supported LA Marathon training experience to youth in need living in the Santa Clarita Valley at no cost to student participants or their families. This year marks SOAR’s eleventh year of success as the program continues to offer weekly challenges set in a truly non-competitive arena; stressing endurance, self-determination, and perseverance as opposed to speed. Student participants choosing to take on the 24 week – 380 mile training program gradually add miles to weekly distance goals until prepared to take on the grueling 26.2 mile LA Marathon. With last year’s sellout hosting more than 1000 participants, the Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K and Mini Madness 1K are sure to be a family favorite!
For more information, visit us on the web at: www.mgm5k.com or contact event Chairman Kevin Sarkissian at 661-877-7024.
