Testimonials for Laura Troost

“When I started my non-profit SNAP Sports in 2012, I had a heart full of great intentions and a head full of questions. That’s when Laura Troost CPA stepped in. Her expertise and poise made me feel instantly at ease, able to focus on what was important to those I serve, and let go of all of our accounting, compliance and bookkeeping worries. We would not be thriving today, if not for her skilled advice and guidance. Even though we are a very small NPO, we have always been treated with an extraordinary level of service. The kind of attention one would expect from a multi-million-dollar organization, not one as small as ours. Hiring Laura is one of the best decisions we ever made, and I strongly recommend Laura Troost CPA for all of your accounting needs, big or small,” said Dave Chase, Executive Director SNAP Sports.
We also heard from Jorge & Dr. Marlene Anschultz of A to Z Veterinary Services. They said, “Laura Troost is amazing at what she does!! She not only knows her stuff but she makes you feel confidant in every aspect of your finances. She goes that extra mile to help, support, explain and organize every detail of our finances. I am a person who dreads this time of year and going over my personal and business books. Laura makes it simple, detailed and comfortable all while helping us understand every aspect of our numbers. We wouldn’t use anyone else!”
For more information about Laura Troost go to lauratroostcpa.com or call her at 661-886-5967.
