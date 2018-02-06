6th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off Set to Sizzle

Kick-off spring this year at the 6th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation. This year’s event begins at 6 p.m. on March 20th and will be held at Wolf Creek Brewery – 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia.

Attendees will enjoy tasty chilis prepared from 40 local cookers. The event also features live music, dancing, silent and live auctions, a photo booth, “kids korner” and more. General admission is $25. VIP tickets are available in advance for $65, which includes early entry at 5:30 p.m., valet parking, a drink ticket, souvenir glass, swag bag and hors d’oeuvres. VIP tickets are only available online in advance.

“Every year the SCV Charity Chili Cook-off gets bigger and more popular,” said event co-chair Amanda Benson. “This year we’re hoping to make a significant contribution toward the WiSH Education Foundation’s $100,000 fundraising goal to support libraries in William S. Hart District schools.”

In addition to dozens of exceptional chilis, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Sweet Beams Ice Cream will be available for purchase. Both vendors are donating a portion of sales back to the WiSH Education Foundation.

“Nothing brings the Santa Clarita community together quite like the annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off,” said event founder Nicole Stinson. “We are really excited about this year’s event, it’s also a chance for our families to get to know each other, and network, and it’s all to support a great charity.”

Sponsors to date include:

Gerard Cosmetics, Whitening Lightening, Wolf Creek Brewery, Logix Federal Credit Union, Southland Regional Association, Remax, SchlickArt, Thrivent Financial, Wintrust Mortgage, Meraz Luxury Rentals, Advanced Audiology, The Magazine of Santa Clarita, The Signal, Santa Clarita Valley Gazette, KHTS 1220, SCVTV, Creative Years School, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Kokolita’s, Salt Creek Grille, Pacific Trust Escrow, Decenni Custom Furniture, Subaru of Valencia, Skyline Mortgage, Newhall Escrow, Wells Fargo, WSI, QM Design, VIA Promotional, A1 Party, Skycrest Signs, Kokolitas Cakes, Camelot Moving and Storage, Mellady Direct, Greg Goodman Insurance, AV Party Rentals, Silvertunes Entertainment, Loan Depot, Bank of the Sierra, California Leasing, AQMS Moving and Storage, and Ed Masterson as our emcee.

To purchase tickets visit www.scvcharitychilicookoff.com. For event updates, follow us on Facebook. For questions regarding the event or sponsorship call Nicole 661-816-4234 or Amanda 661-714-9443.

photo by Joie de Vivre photographie