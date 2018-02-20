Are you Getting Enough Protein?
We talked about the benefit of getting enough sleep in our last articles. Another very important factor in helping us lose and maintain our weight is a balance of protein and carbohydrates.
Do you feel as if you’re eating low fat, but just can’t seem to shed the extra pounds?
Consuming too many carbohydrates with little protein at a meal or snack may be the culprit. When we eat a meal or snack that is high in carbohydrates, our blood sugars raise fairly high and fast. Insulin is then released from the pancreas to lower the high blood sugar levels. High levels of insulin can then cause low blood sugar. The resulting low blood sugar levels can generate feelings of sleepiness and fatigue. Most of us have experienced this after eating a large carbohydrate meal like pasta.
The way our bodies compensate for this “low” feeling is by craving another carbohydrate to give us another lift. We never feel satisfied for very long after a high carbohydrate meal or snack. (i.e.- snacking on fat-free pretzels or crackers)
Have you ever experienced this after eating just a piece of toast and a fruit or a fruit and bagel for breakfast? You’re probably starving an hour later. Another reason why we need to control our levels of insulin is not only does eating too many carbs make us crave more carbohydrates, we will store the excess carbohydrates as fat if we do not burn enough calories through continuous physical activity. This yo-yo effect can aid in weight gain and in inability to lose weight.
A balanced meal of protein and carbohydrates will enter the bloodstream slowly, keeping the blood sugar stable and controlling the levels of insulin released. It will also improve access to your stored body fat and to use it as energy thus helping you lose weight.
When choosing protein foods make sure that they are high in protein and low in fat and calories. Some good choices are turkey, skinless chicken, fish, and very lean meat. Eggs and beans and low-fat dairy are also good choices. Using high protein pharmaceutical grade protein snacks and meals are an extreme plus when you are counting calories.
Remember there are medical professionals that can guide you in making the best choices and providing the pharmaceutical grade protein snacks and meals for your healthy weight loss and maintenance. Your questions can be answered and the best choices made for your specific needs.
For more information and a free consultation contact Etcetera Medical 661-259-8884.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Repurpose, Reuse and Recycle Your Stones
If you’ve inherited diamond jewelry that isn’t quite your style or want to restyle some of your own diamond jewelry, Ro Ma Jewelers have some great ideas for you. “Repurpose, reuse and recycle” are all buzzwords of this millennium. People from all walks of life are...read more
You Get What You Pay for (Usually)
I’ll admit that I’m a bargain shopper. I hate to pay more for anything than what it is worth. I am also a person who appreciates quality and don’t like to settle for anything but the best. For example, I know that some brand name clothes are good quality because of...read more
Waxing Versus Threading or Shaving
I often get asked about new products or certain procedures that my clients hear about in everyday life. Recently I had a client ask me about waxing and if it causes sagging in the skin. To that question I can say, no it doesn’t cause sagging, if anything, it...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US