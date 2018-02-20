Ask Cathy – Why the New and Improved Micro-Needling is Skincare’s Next Big Thing! And what it is…
There are many wonderful benefits that result from Micro-needling treatments. Micro-needling enhances the production of collagen and elastin in your skin by up to 1,000 percent. This helps reverse the signs of sun damage while improving skin texture, plumping and tightening saggy skin. It treats and reduces acne scars, hyperpigmentation, age spots, enlarged pores, along with fine line lines and wrinkles including crow’s feet, and lines around the mouth. An overall appearance of healthier, thicker, tighter and younger looking skin will occur. Two of the most common questions clients have is how micro-needling has such a profound impact on the skin and how is it done? The concept is actually simple. In this newest and safest Micro-needling treatment a licensed Esthetician uses a micro needling tool, to create microscopic channels on problematic areas. Unlike the micro-needling devices in the past, this new medical grade micro-needling tool does not roll manually over the skin, it is a sleek, pen-like instrument that glides across the face. The tiny needles on the medical grade pen make invisible perforations in the epidermis and the top layer of the dermis. Your body then registers that it has been injured and starts to heal itself! Your own collagen and elastin are rushed to the area, where they then rejuvenate your skin, quickly. The needles are disposable, a one-time use per client, which make this a very safe and effective treatment. The motion of the needle as it is gliding over the face moves up and down with a stamping effect. The vertical intrusion is important because it causes less trauma then the older roller technique. Another thing I love about pen like micro-needling is that it can be used on almost any type of skin, and it is clinically proven to be safer, more effective and less expensive than treatments like Laser Resurfacing, Fraxil, CO2, IPL’s and deep chemical peels- (without all the risks they involve). After the procedure, your skin may likely feel warm and tight, and it may appear as though you have a moderate sunburn. These side effects usually subside within a matter of just a few hours up to 24 hours. Did I mention they are just $150? See our advertisement specials! Looking forward to taking care of all your skin care needs and pampering you soon.
To book an appointment today, please call 661-259-6117. You can also visit us on the web at www.Cosmeticconcepts.com.
