Brazilian Blow – Me Away!

You’ve heard of it, you’ve seen the dramatic before and after shots on Instagram, and you may have even looked into getting it done yourself or have heard your friends rave about it. For some, the Brazilian Blowout has become notorious in the hair world for its transformative and dare we say, life-changing qualities, especially if you spend a good hour fighting with the round brush after Shampooing. There are a few similar treatments out there. Before committing to a treatment, you’ll want to make sure the original Brazilian Blowout. This amazing treatment works on just about every type and texture, even fine hair, especially in the summer when humidity affects everyone, it can be game-changing, and your hair will be much easier to manage and style.

What Is It that makes it so amazing? The Brazilian Blowout is a liquid keratin formula with amino acids that bonds to your hair to create a protective layer around each strand, effectively diminishing frizz, sealing the cuticle, and providing armor against any external damage like heat tools. The smoothing treatment originated in Brazil, and uses ingredients indigenous to the country including açai berry. After the treatment, your hair will be left hydrated, less frizzy, and more resilient to heat styling—not to mention, with an insanely glossy mirror-like shine. The million-dollar questions is always, will it make my hair completely straight? Not unless you want it to. If you like to wear your hair curly, but just want to tame your frizz, this will help make your hair be more manageable. The beautiful thing about Brazilian blowout is that it can be tailor to either preserve the texture of your hair, or make it smoother. The overall goal is to make your strands less of a burden to work with, but keep in mind that if you have naturally curly hair, it won’t air dry to a pin-straight texture. You will still have voluminous body with waves if you air dry it, but if it normally if it takes 30 minutes with a blow dryer, this this treatment can help you cut down the time to just 15 minutes. Imagine being able to do your hair in half the time! Call us now for your Appointment. Now offering Both Shampoo and Conditioner for $55 ($70 value).

For a consultation or any question please feel free to call us at Lavish Salon, 661-253-3483. You can visit us at 25269 N. The Old Road, Suite K in Stevenson Ranch.