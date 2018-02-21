Forty Years of Fish Fries at St. Clare… The Tradition Continues!
Forty years?! Yes!! The folks at St. Clare are quite passionate about these dinners that have become legendary in the community. They’ll reel you in! This year’s series of six Lenten fish fries got underway on February 16 and continues each Friday through March 23.
The traditional and very popular two or three-piece beer-battered Alaskan cod fish dinners are served with coleslaw and a choice of French fries, rice pilaf or beans, fresh rolls, coffee, tea and milk. A choice of two fish tacos, served with rice and beans, is also an option.
Take out has been made more convenient with a separate room set aside to order and wait for meal delivery. If the weather cooperates, you can also dine outside!
These legendary fish dinners benefit the needy in the community, including the Bridge to Home, SCV Food Pantry, the San Fernando Valley Family Counseling Center, SCV Pregnancy Center, the Archdiocese of the Military and individuals who need assistance.
The Knights of Columbus man the bar…wine, beer, soft drinks and the very popular margaritas are available! The lure of the dessert table hooks diners looking for a sweet treat to complete their meals. The Wives of the Knights of Columbus, The Sower & RCIA groups, Mission Circle, The Hispanic Ministry, Cub and Boy Scouts and Confirmation/Youth Ministry each have a week to showcase their sweet specialties.
St. Clare’s is THE place to be on Friday nights during Lent. Along with great food, diners run into friends and acquaintances from every part of the valley and beyond. We’ve caught our limit, so we have plenty of fish for you! Please join us!
Dinner: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays from February 16 through March 23.
Cost: $9 for the two-piece dinner or the two-taco plate; $10 for the three-piece dinner.
Dine in or take out.
St. Clare is located at 19609 Calla Way, Canyon Country.
Let the folks at St. Clare “reel you in”! For more information, please check out St. Clare Catholic Church at www.st-clare.org or call 661-252-3353.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers -March 2018
The weather is nothing short of perfection here in the Santa Clarita Valley, especially at this time of year. With the arrival of spring, our warm days and beautiful evenings continue, with a multitude of exciting events to attend! As you can see on our cover, we have...read more
6th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off Set to Sizzle
Kick-off spring this year at the 6th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation. This year’s event begins at 6 p.m. on March 20th and will be held at Wolf Creek Brewery – 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia. Attendees will enjoy tasty...read more
LUNAFEST®, A Festival of Short Films By, For and About Women Presented by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley coming to Canyon Theater Guild
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) is again showcasing the work of talented women directors from all over the world. This 8th annual LUNAFEST 2018 film festival – a series of nine short films by, for, and about women - will be screened May 3, from 6 p.m. to 9...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US