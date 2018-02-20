Improve Your Skin!
All of us would like to improve the look of our skin. Whether it’s to decrease fine lines and wrinkles, reduce the appearance of acne scars or to have smoother, more even skin tone. But, unlike other remedies that scrape and peel the skin, laser skin esurfacing treatments have been cleared by the FDA to safely and effectively resurface your skin. That means improved texture, more even tone and smoother skin – all with minimal discomfort and downtime of other procedures*. Results may vary.
We have been performing laser CO2 “Wrinkle Eraser” skin resurfacing treatments for over 10 years.* We are proud to utilize the “Best In Class” Accupulse CO2 fractioned laser for our laser skin resurfacing treatments. This technology is recognized as a breakthrough in skin resurfacing. Downtime and side effects are greatly reduced due to the fact that much of the surrounded skin is left intact.* This aids in the healing process as well as in the overall efficacy of the treatments.* Each patient is unique and our laser allows us to customize the depth of each treatment. We specialize in anti-aging and acne scars resurfacing treatments and have thousands of happy patients.*
Acne scar reduction is both science and art. From superficial scarring to deep ice pick scars, we’ve been treating acne scars for over 10 years. We know how acne scarring can affect your confidence and we have state of the art solutions to improve the texture of your skin. We have two state of the art technologies that we utilize to reduce acne scarring: Accupulse Fractional CO2 laser skin resurfacing and Medical Micro-needling therapy. Both treatments are recognized as the gold standard in acne scar revision treatment. We customize our treatments for each patient to ensure that we are treating the scarring at the appropriate depth. We have been assisting patients with acne scar reduction for over 10 years and have a 98 percent patient satisfaction rating. *Results may vary.
For more information please call Infinity Med Spa at 661-259-8100 or visit our website at www.infinitymedspa.com.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Repurpose, Reuse and Recycle Your Stones
If you’ve inherited diamond jewelry that isn’t quite your style or want to restyle some of your own diamond jewelry, Ro Ma Jewelers have some great ideas for you. “Repurpose, reuse and recycle” are all buzzwords of this millennium. People from all walks of life are...read more
You Get What You Pay for (Usually)
I’ll admit that I’m a bargain shopper. I hate to pay more for anything than what it is worth. I am also a person who appreciates quality and don’t like to settle for anything but the best. For example, I know that some brand name clothes are good quality because of...read more
Waxing Versus Threading or Shaving
I often get asked about new products or certain procedures that my clients hear about in everyday life. Recently I had a client ask me about waxing and if it causes sagging in the skin. To that question I can say, no it doesn’t cause sagging, if anything, it...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US