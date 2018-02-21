LUNAFEST®, A Festival of Short Films By, For and About Women Presented by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley coming to Canyon Theater Guild

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) is again showcasing the work of talented women directors from all over the world. This 8th annual LUNAFEST 2018 film festival – a series of nine short films by, for, and about women – will be screened May 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Canyon Theater Guild located at 24242 Main Street in Newhall. These films will compel discussion, make you laugh, tug at your heartstrings and motivate you to make a difference in your community; they are incredibly diverse in style and content.

A traveling film festival, LUNAFEST showcases women directors who are changing the industry. Among this year’s lineup of nine films are stories about a father who wanted a boy and tries to raise his daughter to be like one, a young Indian-American woman who wants to follow her dream but her father chases her through an airport hoping she will follow his, a tribute to the highest-paid silent film director at Universal Studios in 1916, a harrowing first-person account of one girl’s escape from Boko Haram in Nigeria – one of the 276 teenage girls kidnapped in 2014, and one woman’s journey through a joyful, fearful time of death and rebirth.

LUNAFEST will feature commentary by local documentary filmmaker Sally Colón-Petree. Colón-Petree produced “Women Like Us,” a documentary that sheds light on the cruel practice of female genital mutilation in some African countries. The film also examines the tragic act of human trafficking and the organizations that lead the fight against it.

LUNAFEST is a nationwide film festival which features short films by, for, and about women. It was conceived by the creator of LUNA Bar, Kit Crawford. LUNAFEST, established in 2000 by LUNA, makers of the Whole Nutrition Bar for Women, connects women, their stories and causes through film. Proceeds from these films help support Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that provides mentorship and critical financial support to female nonfiction filmmakers and provide funds for Zonta Club’s scholarships, grants, programs and projects that empower women locally and worldwide.

Admission of $50 includes the film screening, patio pre-screening dinner and wine – tickets available at www.scvzonta.org. Join the Zonta Club of SCV on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at the Canyon Theater Guild and experience films that will provoke thought and conversation about women and their experiences worldwide.

For information about Zonta contact Phyllis Walker at 661-251-1172.

photo by Joie de Vivre photographie