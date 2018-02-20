Repurpose, Reuse and Recycle Your Stones
If you’ve inherited diamond jewelry that isn’t quite your style or want to restyle some of your own diamond jewelry, Ro Ma Jewelers have some great ideas for you.
“Repurpose, reuse and recycle” are all buzzwords of this millennium. People from all walks of life are learning to save money and help the environment by giving old items new life. You may recycle your newspapers and glass, donate old clothing to a thrift shop or paint and reupholster junk-shop furniture to give it a facelift, but have you ever considered “upcycling” your under-used diamond jewelry into new pieces that you’ll be excited to wear every day?
Whether you inherited an old ring or pin from a relative, upgraded your wedding jewelry or simply outgrew the style of certain pieces in your jewelry wardrobe, repurposing the diamonds into new and exciting jewelry is a great way to add to your jewelry collection while saving money.
Instead of purchasing brand-new pieces, you’ll just be wearing your old diamonds in new and more fashionable ways. Your new piece will have so much sentimental value if you use stones you inherited and can pass the new piece down, with the story of how it came to be. You’ll create a tangible way to bridge generations for years to come.
It’s a ring thing
For most jewelry lovers, there is no such thing as too many rings. Whether you stack ’em up and wear ’em all together or prefer to let each ring shine on its own, recycling a diamond or diamonds into a ring ensures you are giving the stones a new lease on life for generations to come.
A simple channel setting can show off one or more diamonds and look great as part of a wedding set or on its own. If you have a larger stone to reset, consider a fashion ring in a more elaborate setting. A ring with a larger diamond is great for wearing on special occasions, from a night on the town to your best friend’s baby shower. A right-hand ring in a bold style will bring sparkle and wit to any outfit you wear it with — especially if you already have enough classic rings in your jewelry wardrobe. A floral design or a modern abstract motif will be eye-catching and stylish all at once. It’s easy — if you have diamonds to repurpose, put a ring on it.
Creating an heirloom bracelet
Whether you have one old diamond or several to repurpose, consider a bracelet as a new home for old stones. A bangle bracelet inlaid with one diamond or many (graduated sizes would be especially nice), or a delicate chain with a simple diamond solitaire charm dangling from it are both lovely choices. For a piece of jewelry that will have meaning for generations, a charm bracelet can’t be beat. Choose a link bracelet and then have your loose diamonds set into charms that hold special meaning for you. Charms that commemorate birthdays, milestones, hobbies and travel are all great choices.
Your neck of the woods
A necklace is a great way to go when upcycling old diamonds. A minimal bezel setting surrounding a diamond of any size on a delicate chain is a style that looks great with any outfit, from your weekend-fun duds to a custom-made business suit. Whether you choose platinum, yellow, rose or white gold, this simple piece will become the workhorse of your jewelry wardrobe. If simple is not where it’s at for you, take a look at all the fun styles of charms available at your favorite jeweler. An initial, a heart, a flower — even something like a skull and crossbones design can be set with your diamond or diamonds — there is a charm for every taste and style. If you are giving this repurposed diamond as a gift, you may want to consider a charm that reflects a part of who they are — a religious symbol, their name or the name of a loved one.
Whatever new jewelry “home,” you find for your old diamonds, you’re making a memory for you and generations to come.
Ro Ma Jewelers have been designing and repurposing stones for 25 years and would be happy to help you design a new piece of jewelry to add to your collection. Please call us at 661-254-6414 visit our website at www.romajewelers.com or stop by the store at 24303 Town Center Drive, Suite 110 in Valencia.
ADVERTISE WITH US
You Get What You Pay for (Usually)
I’ll admit that I’m a bargain shopper. I hate to pay more for anything than what it is worth. I am also a person who appreciates quality and don’t like to settle for anything but the best. For example, I know that some brand name clothes are good quality because of...read more
Waxing Versus Threading or Shaving
I often get asked about new products or certain procedures that my clients hear about in everyday life. Recently I had a client ask me about waxing and if it causes sagging in the skin. To that question I can say, no it doesn’t cause sagging, if anything, it...read more
Are you Getting Enough Protein?
We talked about the benefit of getting enough sleep in our last articles. Another very important factor in helping us lose and maintain our weight is a balance of protein and carbohydrates. Do you feel as if you’re eating low fat, but just can’t seem to shed the...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US