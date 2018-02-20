Save Money and Find Unique Fashion & Treasure: Shop Thrift

Thrift shop culture is alive and well in Santa Clarita. Take your pick from traditional stores like Goodwill and The Salvation Army to privately run boutiques such as Runway Fashion Exchange or The Children’s Orchard. The following is a guide to some of what the city has to offer when your goal is a good bargain.

GOODWILL

22830 Soledad Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita.

Phone: 661-260-1164. Hours: M-Sat 9a.m.-9p.m., Sun 10a.m.-8p.m. • www.goodwill.org

According to GW District Manager Steve Lam, the sales at Goodwill are facilitated by a rotation of six differently colored sales tags. No color is in-store for more than four weeks and during the final week, everything for that color is 50 percent off. Every Thursday, you can find items marked down to $1 throughout the shop. Funds from Goodwill go back into the organization’s work force division. Their mission: to help people with disabilities find and keep a job. “What makes our thrift store stand out,” Lam said, “is our quality control. Nothing gets put out on the floor that isn’t examined and we make sure the best product is sold.”

HOPE OF THE VALLEY THRIFT STORE

19379 Soledad Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita.

Phone: 661-673-5951 • Hours M-S 10a.m.-9p.m., Sun 10a.m.-6p.m. • www.hopeofthevalley.org

The store also uses colored sales tags on a rotational basis. Every Monday and Thursday everything is 25 percent off. One color sales tag is 50 percent off all week. They are a non-profit driven by a charity mission. “All money goes to help the homeless in the area,” said Maria, a sales clerk at the Santa Clarita shop.

THE SALVATION ARMY

17657 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country.

Phone: 661-251-5680 • Hours: M-F 10-6, Sat 9-6, Sunday – closed • www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/

Sales at The Salvation Army are also organized by a rotating color merchandise tag. Clothing that doesn’t sell is pulled and sold as mixed rags by the pound. Like Goodwill, The Salvation Army has been around for over 100 years. Their mission is to transform lives. Not just the individual impacted by drug or alcohol abuse, but their families as well. Clients go through the SA program – 12-step meetings, weekly Bible study, and a three-phase back-to-work progression. “What people like about thrift shopping is the thrill of the hunt,” said Major Leann Trimmer. She runs the SA’s Rehabilitation Center in Pasadena. All funds generated through purchases from Salvation Army go to fund the center. It is free and open to men and women who need substance abuse help in Santa Clarita.

THE ASSISTANCE LEAGUE RESALE

24364 Main Street, Newhall.

Phone: 661-255-1991 • Hours: M/W 1p.m.-4p.m., TU/TH/F/Sat 10a.m.-4p.m. Sun Closed • www.assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org

The Assistance League Resale is all-volunteer run. This fall their biggest project is called The School Bell. Their mission is to give 2,500 kids vouchers to buy clothing at Old Navy. What’s selling most this season is kids’ clothing. They also handle small items such as lamps, housewares and furniture.

ANTHONY’S ATTIC

23356 Lyons Ave, Santa Clarita

Phone: 661-425-7047 • Hours: 11am-6pm daily

www.anthonysattic.org

Every weekend they feature a “wishing well” allowing customers to pick their percentage off for the day, up to 25 percent. Anything with a red tag is discounted and discount bins are located throughout the store. All baby clothes are 95 cents and kids’ clothes range from $0.95-$4.95. What’s unique about this non-profit is its mission – the goal of helping special needs children – one of which – Anthony Decenzo – is the autistic son of the owners. They opened the store several months ago to give their son, a recent high school graduate, a place to work. Other developmentally disabled kids help out in the store. Owner Susan Decenzo is developing an app for Anthony’s Attic.

THE CHILDREN’S ORCHARD

26063 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita.

Phone: 661-263-1484 • Hours: M-F 9am-7pm, SAT 9am-5:30pm, SUN 11 am-5 pm. • www.childrensorchard.comchildrensorchard.com

This shop has been in business over 10 years and they specialize in reselling kids’ toys, equipment, shoes and apparel. Sellers receive cash and/or store credit and also receive 30 percent off store merchandise.

RUNWAY FASHION EXCHANGE

24135 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia.

Phone: 661-254-7999 • Hours: Monday- Saturday 10 a.m.- 8p.m. • www.runwayfashionexchange.com

Advertised as “top trendy and name brand” Runway Fashion Exchange is the only store of its kind in California. Other locations include Idaho and Texas. They specialize in designer jeans and designer handbags. Jeans labels they carry: Lucky, True Religion, Hudson, Miss Me and Paige. They have men’s and women’s fashions sizes 0-16. Money or store credit is given to customers in exchange for clothing. “We are looking for styles that are currently trending,” said Cassidy, a sales clerk at RFE.

CLOSET ON MAIN

24335 Main St. Newhall

Phone: 661-288-0100 • Hours: Tuesday- Saturday 11a.m.- 5p.m. • www.closetonmain.com

Closet on Main is a resale boutique located in trendy downtown Newhall and sells new and gently used classy clothing items. All proceeds support the Single Mother’s Outreach and the families they serve. Every month, Families that are a part of SMO receive free clothing during private events.

WHIMBY’S

19371 Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country

Phone: 661-542-7091 • Hours: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Whimbys was organized to support the youth of the Santa Clarita Valley by selling gently loved merchandise and donating the proceeds to help fund programs that have been reduced in recent years. They accept donations including: gently used clothing, purses, shoes, knick-knacks and collectibles, decorative items, small appliances, children’s merchandise, camping and sporting goods, books/videos as well as video games. They offer simple collection guidelines: All donations must be in good, clean working order. We cannot accept items that are unsellable, torn, worn or broken.