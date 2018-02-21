SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner is Sold Out!
The SCV Senior Center is so excited to announce we are sold out of tables to buy for our Celebrity Waiter Dinner at 5 p.m. on Saturday March 3. Our theme Spies Like Us: A Mission to Remember has been a very popular one as each table is getting ready to decorate and dress the part. Although we are sold out of actual tables, you can remotely join in on all of the fun by buying a virtual table.
“Celebrity” waiters or waiter teams have committed to serve at this year’s SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner. Some have been recruited to serve specific sponsored tables, and others have volunteered to serve at any tables which still need waiters. Some come to the event in teams and others will serve as individuals. Waiters currently on the roster include Yolie Haramia, Alan Ferdman, Laura Kirchoff, Nick Ventura, Michel Delcros, Miriam Robles, Robin Clough and Gene Dorio, M.D., Ken Dean, Andrew Tabin, and TimBen Boydston.
Sponsors currently on the “watch list” roster include Cobalt Realty Group – Tracy Hauser, Santa Clarita Concrete, Princess Cruises, The Magazine of Santa Clarita, The City of Santa Clarita, Richard Sandnes, Andy Gump, Santa Clarita Advanced Dentistry, Spirit Holdings, Stay Green Landscaping, Poole Shaffery, Chiquita Canyon, LBW Insurance, Santa Clarita Rotary International, Direct Lighting, Elks Lodge #2379 of Santa Clarita, Oakmont of Santa Clarita, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Advanced Audiology, Five Point, Comfort Keepers, Dignity Memorial, Kaiser Permanente, William Homes, Bank of Santa Clarita and College of the Canyons.
The Live Auction Bidders will have an opportunity to explore a variety of items like: A Suite to the LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic Basketball Game on March 10 for 15 people, A signed basketball and jersey by Magic Johnson, A personal flight in a WWII AT-6 Texan aircraft, Power lunches with all elected officials and local events, A plane ride in a Piper Cherokee 235 from Agua Dulce up the coast to Camarillo, Princess Cruises Travel Certificate, Los Angeles Kings Tickets, A round of golf to Sand Canyon Country Club, Valencia Country Club and TPC of Valencia, Magic Castle VIP Tickets, A weeks stay in Palm Springs, A weeks stay in Ventura, Clarice’s Dip and Mold Chocolate Party for 10 People, Special Dinner Parties throughout town and so much more!
All of the funds raised during this event will be used to support the many programs and services offered to the seniors throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Our new senior center will be beacon of senior life in Santa Clarita. Call Jennifer at 661-259-9444 ext. 144 to discuss different opportunities to support the building and funding of the SCV Senior Center.
